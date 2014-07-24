Get Your First Look At Paul Rudd In Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man’ Via This Exclusive Comic-Con Poster

Entertainment Weekly has been rolling out the Comic-Con goodies before this weekend, especially when it comes to Marvel’s cinematic offerings next year. This time around we get a good look at the exclusive Comic-Con poster for Ant-Man, with Paul Rudd and Michael Douglas ghosting over a nice view of the Ant-Man costume. From Entertainment Weekly:

After some rudderless weeks, Marvel signed Peyton Reed (The Break-Up, Bring It On) to direct the story of a hero who can shrink to tiny sizes while still packing a heavyweight punch. Adam McKay, a writer-director best known for the Anchorman movies, also signed up to rewrite the script by Wright and Joe Cornish (Attack the Block.) Now the film is set to start shooting in August with the original cast still in place. As this poster makes clear: That’s Paul Rudd taking on the central role of Scott Lang, a thief who, according to the comics, stole the technology behind the shrinking suit from the original Ant-Man, Hank Pym. And there’s Michael Douglas, joining the Marvel universe as Pym, a scientist with Tony Stark-levels of ingenuity. He not only builds a miniaturizing mechanism, but also constructs a method of communicating with tiny creatures. (Better to have them on your side than trying to eat you.) Although Lang steals the suit to make it easier to sneak in and grab other things of value, he has a noble side the movie will surely emphasize. Even when you are microscopic, there can be a big reluctant-hero arc.

The poster comes from Andy Park and it really does it’s part to try and make Ant-Man seem like a good idea. Park’s site is also full of work from The Avengers and some bad ass God of War concept art, so take a look.

It all still seems riskier than Guardians of the Galaxy to me, but I’m sure people will still buy their tickets. Just tie it in with the rest of the movies and maybe have him join the Avengers at the end of the movie or something. I’m calling a Tony Stark cameo after the credits.

