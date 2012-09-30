Giants-Eagles Live Blog, First Half

With a bitter division rivalry being renewed, this week various media spent time exhuming the longstanding war of words between LeSean McCoy and Osi Umenyiora. E:60 essentially ran a profile of their rivalry. LeSean threw some more shade at Osi, calling him a ballerina and saying he’s either the third- or fourth-best player on the Giants defensive line.
Whatever you think of either player, it’s a welcome change to get trash talk between two players who actually have to directly go at each other. It’s so unfulfilling when two offensive or defensive players engage in smack talk. One team wins or one player outperforms the other. That’s it. It’s a little too anticlimactic. But in this case, LeSean can fake out Osi, or blow past him. Osi can shatter LeSean’s tibia. Each player’s personal success is owed in part to the failure of the other.
In dorkier developments, Marvel Comics announced that it’s giving out a commemorative poster for recently retired Eagles fan favorite Brian Dawkins, who went by the nickname Weapon X during his playing days. As you might surmise, that’s because he’s a fan of Wolverine. Because everyone is a fan of Wolverine. Still, Marvel gets itself some nice publicity by giving fans at the Linc a poster of Dawkins with adamantium claws. Anyway, I got bored when I read about it on Friday and thought about other Eagles players as X-Men characters.
Personally, I think Vick works better as Wolverine than Dawkins does. He has all the moodiness and propensity for causing trouble. Vick would certainly use Logan’s healing factor, however.
Meanwhile, Eli Manning is upset that he doesn’t get to be depicted as a Teen Titans character.
Did I just see Eli with a mullet?
“They’re fucked anyway. Might as well start Tebow!”
-Rodney Harrison
“7 to 3 is too much offense in baseball, the superior sport for the civilized American”
-Bob Costas
Don’t give PK any more ideas.
Second half post up
NeckAIDS, tapenade, Buick, endorsing, set, hut!
I wonder who wins in an endorsement-off, him or Brady?
There are not enough obese people in that greg jennings commercial
Let the masturbation begin
Tom Coughlin. He’d be coaching an elite NFL team or teaching shop in a Tulsa high school telling the kids they screw around too much. Look at his face and tell me I’m wrong.
But is Chicago Fire RISKING A PATIENT’S LIFE
And his Mom knows the Vice President!!
No, BUT ITS FATHER IS THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY
Halftime? Kendra Perez, then.
That is a funky swimsuit. Weird.
…
Oh fuck, I am getting old, aren’t I?
Being able to score points in a game where the object is to score the most points is huge. Thanks Cris.
Madden-esque.
FUCK THE FIRST HALF MY POTATO CHIP TO DIP RATIO IS INNEFECTICVE AND I HAVE NO MORE CHILS BUT THE DIP IS STILL FUKLL
I BLAME THE WIFE
I need this magic beer JFJ has
I think its more than your caps locks that’s busted. Maybe your hands, too?
They are talking about shootouts right as the Jaguars score is put up behind tham
Yay!
+10
If that was Big Gunz Hochuli, Jackson would be dead.
Field goal gets Theresa Trujillo
TYNES TO BANG IT IN
when he bangs his wife he tries to spunk in her hoo-haw from further back than last time
He says that every time he fucks his wife.
“Hey cheated, but it was the right time to cheat”
Who the fuck is Hughes?
Great DB play by Hixon
Nonterception.
Huuuuuuuuuuuuze nonterception.
Ugh, that iggles TD screwed me. MOAR iggles turnovers
LOL
SORRY NY CAPS LOCK IS STUCK
You’re supposed to spray on your body, not on the keyboard.
It fucking makes me sad that Eli Manning has 4 minutes of game time to actually run the offense.
I HAS A SAD
after this week I will be 2-2 in all 3 of my fantasy leagues. I AM THE DEFINITION OF MEDIOCRITY
TD BENNET?
THROW IT TO BARDEN PLEASE. JUMP BALL.
Tim Tebow approves.
/cripples receiver in the process
Cruz is the worst. He gets his salsa from NEW YORK CITY!
Just trying to keep up.
Nicely done, Otto!
Better pace himself.
+1
NEW YORK CITY
“Wait, never mind, ignore what the fuck we just said
Salsa
Wow man, I spaced out for a few seconds and now the Giants are driving. These guys are so zany!
Dammit Kor! Did you believe you are engaging the Federation outpost at Caleb IV?
You’d think they’d won a Super Bowl or two or sumthin’.
They should have just started this game at the 2 minute warning
He didn’t take debate? How many football players do take that class, Cris?
Sorry I’m late, did I miss the epic Reid/walrus pic?
“The Giants are going to call Timeout” and they show Andy Reid.
Lofty trolling NBC
Reidrolled?
What? He’s not Hixon!
Chipping the defensive end to help your struggling right tackle. What a novel idea!
Prediction: this game goes to overtime tied 63-63
That’s gotta be the vodka talking
what’s with all these firstdowns? I thought this was a game of FOOTball
also my good beer is gone so fuck you all, assholes
Manning has an hour to throw the ball…
OFFENSE!??!?!?!?!?!?!
Why was I even posting Boof pics earlier? What is wrong with me?
Eli is now runnning the offense. prepare for awesome.
Do the Giants just pull one WR’s name out of a hat each week and throw every ball that guy’s way?
“And this week … it’s Hixon!”
Whoever brings Eli the most candy during the week gets the most targets.
He also has to take Eli out for ice cream after the game.
The way shittier saints?
THROW IT TO SALSA POR FAVOR
Oh hey, a TD.
I like to pretend you’re talking about the Bills/Patriots game and are just that far behind.
Holy balls where was this all first half?
Andy Reid after that catch
Maybe not