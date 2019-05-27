Twitter / Gillette

Just as no one ever expected Wendy’s to be weirdly good at Twitter, few expected Gillette — a company that makes those macho gadgets known as razor blades — to be woke. Earlier this year, Gillette earned praise — and, predictably, far-right jeers — for a spot that shot down toxic masculinity. Now they’ve gone next level: Their latest shows a father tenderly teaching his transgender son how to shave.

.@Gillette’s new ad shows a father teaching his trans son how to shave. We’re not crying, you’re crying. 😭 Bravo to brave companies like Gillette that are paving the way for a more inclusive world! pic.twitter.com/ABwd1k981C — The Mask You Live In (@MaskYouLiveIn) May 25, 2019

“I always knew I was different, I didn’t know that there was a term for the type of person that I was,” says the young man, who Gay Star News identified as one Samson Brown. “I went into my transition just wanting to be happy.”

Brown’s father then shows him how to shave. “Now, don’t be scared,” he tells his son. “Shaving is about being confident.”

‘I’m at the point in my manhood where I’m actually happy,” Samson later says. “It’s not just myself transitioning, it’s everybody around me transitioning.”

The ad dropped on Thursday, the day before the Trump administration revealed they would be rolling back Obama-era health care protections for transgender people.

Samson commented on the video. “Thank you so much Gillette,” he wrote,” for allowing me to share such an important moment in a man’s life with my father.”