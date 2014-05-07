Gilmore Support Shorts, For When You Want To Leave Nothing To The Imagination

Senior Contributor
05.07.14 10 Comments

You know, there’s something about Gilmore Support Shorts. We’re not sure what it is. But we feel like there might be an ill-considered idea staring us right in the face.

Oh, right, the fact that there’s a c*ck-poket right on the front. If this seems like something that would be incredibly awkward, that’s certainly not borne out by Gilmore’s own marketing materials.

See, the male models had no trouble standing next to each other in a penis display sling. They’re not awkwardly photoshopped into that shot at all! Honestly, though, if they’re going to sell these as masculine, they need to cut a few licensing deals. Like for example with some superheroes:

Or perhaps cut a deal with the Patrick Swayze estate…

We’re just saying, there are many, many promotional opportunities here. We’re sure you can think of a few of your own. Share them here, if you get inspired.

Around The Web

TAGSawkward clothinggilmore support shortsuh ok

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP