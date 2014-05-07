Gilmore Support Shorts, For When You Want To Leave Nothing To The Imagination

You know, there’s something about Gilmore Support Shorts. We’re not sure what it is. But we feel like there might be an ill-considered idea staring us right in the face.
Oh, right, the fact that there’s a c*ck-poket right on the front. If this seems like something that would be incredibly awkward, that’s certainly not borne out by Gilmore’s own marketing materials.
See, the male models had no trouble standing next to each other in a penis display sling. They’re not awkwardly photoshopped into that shot at all! Honestly, though, if they’re going to sell these as masculine, they need to cut a few licensing deals. Like for example with some superheroes:
Or perhaps cut a deal with the Patrick Swayze estate…
We’re just saying, there are many, many promotional opportunities here. We’re sure you can think of a few of your own. Share them here, if you get inspired.
That model picture clearly came from the set of an interracial gay porn.
Will the shorts come in different sizes? Like black, white, and asian?
They’re one-size fits all, just like your mom.
They’re sized the same way condoms are sized.
Cock pocket?? Shit, you’re telling me I’ve been wearing them backwards this whole time?
Ahh, the cock pouch is optional!
I can see so many possibilities with this … all of them ending in arrest.
You got to love how the big black dudes are proudly standing up, while the noticeably smaller white dudes are crouching and covering their dongs.
Yeah, I’m kinda wondering about that.
See first post.