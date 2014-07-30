Give Your Heart The Scare Of Its Life With The Donut Cheesesteak Burger

It has been a while since we checked in with the gluttonous gourmet geniuses at PYT in Philadelphia, but it took my brain as long as the average man’s stomach to digest an idea as absurd as the deep-fried Twinkie burger. Yesterday, PYT unleashed yet another feast of calories and insanity upon mankind with the Donut Cheesesteak Burger, which takes all the ingredients and glory of the classic Philly cheesesteak and inexplicably jams them between two glazed donuts. Let’s take a look at some of the Facebook responses, shall we?

And it continues with more than 600 comments that include responses of shock, disbelief, memes and even outrage, because we are an easily-angered society, even if we’d secretly eat the hell out of that cheesy monstrosity. But before you shake one fist in rage while holding your Donut Cheesesteak Burger with the other, I would contend that neither this nor the Twinkie Burger are PYT’s greatest offenses to the human colon. Instead, that honor goes to the Hot Pocket Burger, which debuted last month and is a burger wedged between two fried Philly Steak & Cheese Hot Pockets.

In related news: