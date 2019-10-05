The Glenlivet / Twitter

Glenlivet’s New Edible ‘Capsule Collection’ Is Eliciting Confusion And Comparisons To Tide Pods

The Glenlivet is one of the best-selling scotch distilleries in the world, but apparently crafting popular single malts wasn’t enough for them. As per Newsweek, the company’s top brass went and thought outside the box by launching a “capsule collection,” a line of edible booze that encases 23ml of their beloved whisky inside a seaweed wrap.

“Enjoy them by simply popping them in your mouth for an instant burst of flavor—no need for a glass, ice or cocktail stirrer!,” the company proudly wrote on their official Twitter feed. It’s a legitimate first for hooch, allowing customers to, among other things, get soused anywhere, on the DL, undetected by strangers who may not approve of public drunkenness.

And yet social media was by and large left confused and perhaps alarmed by this game-changing invention.

Others were simply not having it, pointing out that part of the delight of scotch — moreso than, say, gin or even its cousin, bourbon — comes from the aroma one gets from pouring it into a glass.

Many were reminded of tide pods, the infamous fad from yesteryear, in which young people kept eating capsules filled not with scotch but with laundry detergent, thus nearly dooming our species to an earlier-than-expected demise.

And yet others did approve of The Glenlivet’s booze lozenges.

