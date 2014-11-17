‘Goat Simulator’ Takes Down Skyrim In Its Next Patch, ‘Goat MMO Simulator’

#Video Games
Senior Contributor
11.17.14 5 Comments

We’ve told you about Goat Simulator before. The game started as a joke using footage from a physics test, but (much to the chagrin of its developer) a cheap dashed-off retail version of the game is absurdly popular and outsells the games they spent years lovingly building up from scratch. But, hey, money’s money, so Goat Simulator is taking on a new genre: Cheesy fantasy MMOs.

Coming out this week as a patch, the game takes fantasy games to the woodshed. You can play as five classes: Warrior; Hunter; Magician, as in stage magician; Rouge, which is not a typo; and Microwave, which is not a goat at all but a microwave on legs that runs around.

And if you were wondering, yes, there are magical spells. They go about as well as you’d expect:

Note that this isn’t an MMO, but an MMO simulator. We’re sure that Coffee Stain will not use this for mocking jokes at all.

This will come out November 20th, for free to all owners of Goat Simulator. Expect ridiculous YouTube videos to arrive for months afterward.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video Games
TAGScoffee stain studiosGoat SimulatorMAGICmmosPARODYvideo games

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP