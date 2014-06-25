God Bless America, The Pizza Bed Exists

What’s better than a good night’s sleep and a delicious slice of pepperoni pizza? How about a product that magically combines both drool-worthy concepts into one mighty game-changing invention? Let’s give thanks to the powers that be (and Brooklyn-based freelance art director Claire Manganiello for creating it) because such a thing actually exists.
This scrumptious looking bedspread transforms your bed into a huge grease-soaked pepperoni pizza with a sauce colored interior and comfortable crust pillows.
Though the bedding is not officially on shelves yet, I’ll probably be the first let you know when it does (of course, after I snag a few for myself).
Lol, hopefully it’s not too cheesy :)
I just hope it doesn’t cost too much cheddar…(sorry I had to and it’ s early here…need coffee…)
:)
There’s already a thin crust on my bed. But maybe this will help me get a pizza ass.