God Bless America, The Pizza Bed Exists

What’s better than a good night’s sleep and a delicious slice of pepperoni pizza? How about a product that magically combines both drool-worthy concepts into one mighty game-changing invention? Let’s give thanks to the powers that be (and Brooklyn-based freelance art director Claire Manganiello for creating it) because such a thing actually exists.

This scrumptious looking bedspread transforms your bed into a huge grease-soaked pepperoni pizza with a sauce colored interior and comfortable crust pillows.

Though the bedding is not officially on shelves yet, I’ll probably be the first let you know when it does (of course, after I snag a few for myself).



This Is Why I’m Broke via Laughing Squid