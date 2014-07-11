A Jealous Superman Shows Us How ‘Godzilla’ Should Have Ended

#Godzilla #Bryan Cranston #Animation
Entertainment Editor
07.11.14

How It Should Have Ended has come roaring back from a hiatus with an alternate version of Godzilla to take a run at ADHD’s animated Godzilla parody throne. We don’t want to give away the jokes, so just watch the video and LET THEM FIGHT.

This is filled with spoilers about this conversely admirable and gloriously silly kaiju who has already saved humanity and secured at least one sequel. Maybe Legendary Pictures can use their sequel as a teachable moment to address their unrealistic beauty standards?

For shame, Legendary Pictures. For shame.

Previous HISHE parodies:

Via How It Should Have Ended

Around The Web

TOPICS#Godzilla#Bryan Cranston#Animation
TAGSAARON TAYLOR-JOHNSONANIMATIONBryan CranstonDAVID STRATHAIRNELIZABETH OLSENGareth EdwardsGODZILLAHISHEHow It Should Have EndedKEN WATANABELEGENDARY PICTURESPARODY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 4 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 7 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP