A Jealous Superman Shows Us How ‘Godzilla’ Should Have Ended

How It Should Have Ended has come roaring back from a hiatus with an alternate version of Godzilla to take a run at ADHD’s animated Godzilla parody throne. We don’t want to give away the jokes, so just watch the video and LET THEM FIGHT.

This is filled with spoilers about this conversely admirable and gloriously silly kaiju who has already saved humanity and secured at least one sequel. Maybe Legendary Pictures can use their sequel as a teachable moment to address their unrealistic beauty standards?

For shame, Legendary Pictures. For shame.

Via How It Should Have Ended