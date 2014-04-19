Get The Best Look Yet At The Beast Within This Brand New ‘Godzilla’ TV Spot

Fans have to be thrilled that the folks involved with the new Godzilla film aren’t beating around the bush with it comes to their titular beast. There’s no hiding, no silly bus ads, and there’s definitely no iguanas to be found here.
The new Godzilla is big, bad, and he’s looking to beat a lot of ass on the big screen. It’s hard to not to be a little excited and pleased with what we’ve been given to this point. See it in GIF form over here.
(Via Warner)
Holy shit. That looks amazing.
Had it been mentioned if there’s going to be another kaiju in this? It doesn’t seem like an origin story.
It’s going to be CGI 2014 Godzilla vs. man-in-a-suit 1950s Godzilla.
My money’s on man-in-a-suit 1950s Godzilla. He never loses.
@HamSlammer I’m fairly sure there is one or two. I’m not sure if they are classic ones or new ones, but I know they are supposed to be in there.
They’re new Kaiju for the film.
It’s believed that there are going to be two new ones that he fights, apparently Warner Bros. currently doesn’t have the rights to any of the other big ones (that’ll likely change depending on this movie’s success.)
Rise of the Planet of the Apes?
I miss the old days when it was a guy in a suit, all computer graphics are starting to look the same…
Not even X-men?
So are Elizabeth Olsen and Aaron Taylor in every piece of cheap entertainment now?
I wouldn’t exactly call this or an Avengers movie “cheap.”
Whoa, Godzilla fans are a feisty bunch.
Why does Godzilla have abs?
This looks like it’s going to take itself far too seriously for me.