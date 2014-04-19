Get The Best Look Yet At The Beast Within This Brand New ‘Godzilla’ TV Spot

Fans have to be thrilled that the folks involved with the new Godzilla film aren’t beating around the bush with it comes to their titular beast. There’s no hiding, no silly bus ads, and there’s definitely no iguanas to be found here.

The new Godzilla is big, bad, and he’s looking to beat a lot of ass on the big screen. It’s hard to not to be a little excited and pleased with what we’ve been given to this point. See it in GIF form over here.

(Via Warner)