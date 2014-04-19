Get The Best Look Yet At The Beast Within This Brand New ‘Godzilla’ TV Spot

#Godzilla #Bryan Cranston #Trailers
Entertainment Writer
04.19.14 16 Comments

Fans have to be thrilled that the folks involved with the new Godzilla film aren’t beating around the bush with it comes to their titular beast. There’s no hiding, no silly bus ads, and there’s definitely no iguanas to be found here.

The new Godzilla is big, bad, and he’s looking to beat a lot of ass on the big screen. It’s hard to not to be a little excited and pleased with what we’ve been given to this point. See it in GIF form over here.

(Via Warner)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Godzilla#Bryan Cranston#Trailers
TAGSBryan CranstonGODZILLAMonstersTRAILERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP