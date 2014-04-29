New ‘Godzilla’ International Trailer Shows Off The Other Mutos, Lets Them Fight

The new international trailer for Godzilla provides even more footage of the titular monster and other “Mutos” than the first and second U.S. trailers and the Japanese trailer. These trailers consistently establish the scale of the monster, which can be more precisely described as “real big tho“. And this newest video features Dr. Ichiro Serizawa (Ken Watanabe) suggesting how to deal with nature we can’t control: let them fight.

We’ll leave it to you to guess which of those five GIFs wasn’t from this trailer.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Legendary Pictures also released the first two featurettes. In the first video, Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Olsen, Gareth Edwards, and others talk about making a monster movie grounded in reality. The second featurette is all about Godzilla’s iconic roar.

Godzilla opens May 16th, 2014.

Via Bleeding Cool, Godzilla, Generic Gaming, and The Frogman