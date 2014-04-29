New ‘Godzilla’ International Trailer Shows Off The Other Mutos, Lets Them Fight

The new international trailer for Godzilla provides even more footage of the titular monster and other “Mutos” than the first and second U.S. trailers and the Japanese trailer. These trailers consistently establish the scale of the monster, which can be more precisely described as “real big tho“. And this newest video features Dr. Ichiro Serizawa (Ken Watanabe) suggesting how to deal with nature we can’t control: let them fight.
We’ll leave it to you to guess which of those five GIFs wasn’t from this trailer.
Legendary Pictures also released the first two featurettes. In the first video, Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Olsen, Gareth Edwards, and others talk about making a monster movie grounded in reality. The second featurette is all about Godzilla’s iconic roar.
Godzilla opens May 16th, 2014.
Via Bleeding Cool, Godzilla, Generic Gaming, and The Frogman
Dear Godzilla: Please take all my monies.
So, is Godzilla the good monster?
I CAN NOT wait to see this. The Godzilla trailers are a prime example of how everyone should reveal a monster movie and get the audience excited.
Sure, that flying thing isn’t Rodan. NOT AT ALL.
I think you’re in denial, Dan. :) It’s got four sets of limbs, for one thing. In any case, it looks a lot more like Gyaos than Rodan.
OK, I’ll give you that one. Still, if that hook thing turns out to belong to a giant spider, I’m calling bullshit on this MUTOs business.
They show it multiple times in clay form on the second video. Looks like Rodan mixed with the Cloverfield creature.
Looking forward to misunderstanding every other word Ken Watanabe says in this.
Made the old lady watch Inception last night. I had to tell her what he was saying every 5 seconds.
So even though thats not supposed to be called Rodan, we can all agree its Rodan right?
THANK YOU.
I’m just going to leave this here:
[www.followingthenerd.com]
“a monster movie grounded in reality” is one of the sadder things I’ve read in awhile. Why can’t it just be monsters beating the shit out of each other and every thing around them?
You already got that last year. It was called Pacific Rim. Nobody went to see it.
Said it before, and I’ll say it again. Fully. Erect.
I might need to stop watching trailers before I end up with a priapism.
I wanna see the radioactive breath.
Id pay to listen to the scream for 2 hours.