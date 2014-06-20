Gordon Faces The Court In This Exclusive Preview Of ‘Batman Eternal’ #12

Jim Gordon is facing jail time while the city implodes around him. But he’s got allies, and more allies than he might think, as this exclusive preview of Batman Eternal #12 shows.

One of the more interesting plotlines of Batman Eternal has been Jim Gordon’s fall. In the first issue, Gordon fires on an unarmed man and causes an enormous train wreck in the subway. He’s promptly thrown in jail, conveniently clearing the way for a mobbed-up commissioner to take his place, and is staring down life behind bars.

Fortunately for Gordon, most people in Gotham are capable of seeing a problem with the gangs murdering each other, and, of course, Batman is there to help out. But things are more complex than just one case, as we see in this exclusive preview…