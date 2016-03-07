Can Maps Finally Meet Batman In This Exclusive Preview Of ‘Gotham Academy?’

#DC Comics #Batman
Senior Contributor
03.07.16
GOTHAC_Cv16_ds banner

DC Comics

Gotham Academy has consistently been one of DC’s most surprising books. Mixing together both Batman stories and the classic plot twists of the Gothic horror story, we’ve followed Olive Silverlock and her overly enthusiastic friend Maps through everything from discovering supervillains hiding on the campus to unlocking dark family secrets she was never meant to know in classic Gothic style. It’s a smart twist on Batman mythology, and recent issues have built on that with an anthology format.

The book wrapping up this arc with a series of stories themed around the Gotham Academy Yearbook, which Maps, of course, is in charge of, and which also happens to be a great jumping-on point for those who want to start reading the book. Some stories have been funny, some creepy, but there’s one Maps wants to tell most of all. Namely, how she tried to meet Batman.

gothac_16_1

DC Comics

Around The Web

TOPICS#DC Comics#Batman
TAGSBatmanDC COMICSgotham academypreviews

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP