A Necessary GIF Reaction To The First Official Photo Of Jim Gordon In ‘Gotham’

Ben McKenzie tweeted a photo of himself as Jim Gordon in Fox’s Gotham TV series. We’ve already seen similar pictures of Donal Logue as Harvey Bullock, Camren Bicondova as Catwoman (well, more like Catkid), Sean Pertwee as Alfred Pennyworth, and Robin Lord Taylor as The Penguin. We’ll probably soon be seeing similar photos of Jada Pinkett Smith as Fish Mooney, David Mazouz as Bruce Wayne, Erin Richards as Barbara Kean, and Zabryna Guevara as Captain Sarah Essen.
Here’s the picture of Detective Gordon, seemingly brooding about his missing mustache.
Many people — Dan probably included — are going to have the same reaction to Jim Gordon not having that damn mustache.
I don’t have that much of a problem with it. This is a younger Gordan, after all. My feelings are more like this:
Good thing we have GIFs so we don’t have to explain our emotions anymore.
What are the chances this series is complete sh#t? 75%? 90%?
I’m at 50-50. If it’s a police procedural with proto-supervillains in it, that’s actually pretty damn cool.
85% Though not at the fault of McKenzie or Logue. If they wanted this to be a good, they would have left Bruce and Selena out of it. Everything they change, or do poorly they’ll blame on restrictions from DC or Warner or whoever is holding the rights to the Batverse. It will be good like Arrow is good (which isn’t very good).
It can’t be worse than SHIELD.
@charliee ARROW IS BRILLIANT, I SAY.
OK, so objectively, Arrow is not that good. But it’s a fun, fan servicey action show, and frankly it could be a hell of a lot worse.
NO ‘STACHE NO CASH FOX.
Oh, who am I kidding. They’re probably going to stick this after Sleepy Hollow on Mondays. I’ll watch the whole block, like the whore I am.
Thats a power block, right there.
That header photo is just this, right?
It’s a dark and gritty reboot. Accordingly, the title of this series should be “MUSTACHE BEGINS.”
I said to myself, “Self… the world is going to find some absolutely stupid reason to get upset about this series. Will it be the sounds of the Gotham police sirens? Wayne Enterprise’s logo?” I did not have lack of Gordon-stache on the list.
… Because the lack of Gordon-stache is not a stupid reason, but rather a very valid and reasonable one?
What @scatpack Said
Wow, this series was already looking bad, and now this.
Obviously since he’s young, he’s simply not earned the mustache yet. God does not simply hand out mustaches like Jim Gordon mustaches,one must first prove himself worthy.
Maybe he’ll become so grizzled he grows it during the first season?
*fingers crossed*
With great mustache comes great responsibility
You gots to earn the ‘stache! Can’t just start out all porn ‘stached up.