A Necessary GIF Reaction To The First Official Photo Of Jim Gordon In ‘Gotham’

#Gotham #DC Comics #Comics #Batman #GIFs
03.27.14 19 Comments
Ben McKenzie and Donal Logue on the set of Gotham

Getty Image

Ben McKenzie tweeted a photo of himself as Jim Gordon in Fox’s Gotham TV series. We’ve already seen similar pictures of Donal Logue as Harvey Bullock, Camren Bicondova as Catwoman (well, more like Catkid), Sean Pertwee as Alfred Pennyworth, and Robin Lord Taylor as The Penguin. We’ll probably soon be seeing similar photos of Jada Pinkett Smith as Fish Mooney, David Mazouz as Bruce Wayne, Erin Richards as Barbara Kean, and Zabryna Guevara as Captain Sarah Essen.

Here’s the picture of Detective Gordon, seemingly brooding about his missing mustache.

Many people — Dan probably included — are going to have the same reaction to Jim Gordon not having that damn mustache.

A Necessary GIF Reaction To The First Official Photo Of Ben McKenzie as Jim Gordon In Gotham

table-flipping

alan-rickman-table-flipping

thor-table-flipping

magic-the-gathering-nerd-rage-table-flipping-fake

wolfcop-flipping-tables

A Necessary GIF Reaction To The First Official Photo Of Ben McKenzie as Jim Gordon In Gotham

I don’t have that much of a problem with it. This is a younger Gordan, after all. My feelings are more like this:

mixed-feelings - A Necessary GIF Reaction To The First Official Photo Of Ben McKenzie as Jim Gordon In Gotham

Good thing we have GIFs so we don’t have to explain our emotions anymore.

TOPICS#Gotham#DC Comics#Comics#Batman#GIFs
TAGSBatmanBEN MCKENZIEComicsDC COMICSDONAL LOGUEFoxgifsgothamTVWARNER

