‘Gotham’ Is Busting Out Another Major Villain From Batman’s Rogue’s Gallery This Season

Thus far, Gotham has been a pretty major hit for FOX, but the show isn’t resting on its laurels or relying solely on the batch of classic Batman rogues that it introduced at the start of this season like eventual-Penguin and someday-Catwoman. We’ll all see evidence of that in the tonight’s episode in which Victor Zszaz (Anthony Carrigan) makes his explosive debut, and at some point this season, the producers will let fear have its moment in the sun as it introduces the younger version of another major villain.

There’s another familiar and horrifying face heading to “Gotham.” During a panel for the show at Stan Lee’s Comikaze, executive producer Danny Cannon revealed writers are currently working on an episode that introduces Scarecrow. “We’re breaking the story now,” Cannon says. On “Gotham,” the villain will be seen as a child, before he takes on the Scarecrow moniker. In fact, it’s something that will be passed on to him from his father, which will create an eventual enemy for Batman while still having a possible adversary for Jim Gordon.

The words, “will be passed on to him from his father” are interesting. I’m slightly going into spoiler territory here, but assuming that we are talking about Jonathan Crane and his father Dr. Crane, then Gotham producers seem to be drawing some inspiration from DC Comics’ New 52 version of the Scarecrow’s backstory. If that’s the case, then does that mean that the senior Doctor Crane isn’t long for this world? The words “passed on” certainly seem to support that idea, though I’m also wondering if we’ll see much of Jonathan Crane’s father at all. The character could be used purely as a plot device to explain Jonathan’s fear fixation with the potential to dig deeper at a later point.

We’ll have to wait and see which way the producers choose, but regardless, this is exciting news for fans of the Scarecrow and the kind of potentially depthy exploration into the origins of the Batman Rogues Gallery that Batman fans were hoping for when this series was announced.

Via Zap2It