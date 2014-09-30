‘Gotham’ Becomes A Dark Comedy In Its Second Episode

There are a lot of directions Gotham could have gone in, in its second episode. And it went in the most unexpected one: It’s basically an hour-long dark comedy.
The basic plot of the episode is a creepily wholesome Lily Taylor and Frank Whaley (you know him best as a man asked if they speak English in What) abducting adorable urchins for… some reason. Sex slavery, maybe. It’s kind of vague, although if the show is this good at creating supervillain-like characters without making them actual supervillains, it’s going to be a great season. Mostly it’s about the corruption that runs through Gotham, and the fact that this corruption is utterly hilarious.
This episode never turns down an opportunity to make a bleak joke. A beat cop is at the restaurant down the street from a murder, not because he’s investigating a connected crime but because they slip him fifty bucks a week in protection money. Gordon’s boss complains about his attitude, since now that he’s shot a guy in the back of the head at the docks, he should be “with the program.” And then there’s Oswald icing bros, a plotline that ends in an even darker and funnier place than where it started.
It’s great because it clarifies so much. Everyone’s corrupt, everyone’s on the take, and it’s just the way it’s done. Suddenly, stuff that shouldn’t make sense makes perfect sense. Of course there are open cells where Bullock can beat a suspect with a phone book; everybody does it. It’s a city where all pretense towards decency has been dropped like the sham it is. It’s oddly refreshing how casually nasty this show is, especially for network television; I’m genuinely surprised Fox allowed this on the air.
Granted, there are moments that this show slips, partially because the cast is huge and there just isn’t a lot of use for some of them. The Bruce plotline is dull, unless it happens to feature angry working-class Alfred, which fortunately it mostly does. Barbara is completely unnecessary. Jada Pinkett Smith might as well just be issued some A1 sauce and start literally munching scenery. But if the show can continue to be this dark and this funny, it’ll be something unique on network TV.
Some more thoughts:
- Basically everything Donal Logue does in this episode is great, even if he is playing Bullock up to eleven. I wonder if that cheap nutshot was scripted.
- They really need to let Angry Alfred kick some ass.
- I suppose Bruce being a cutter and listening to angry punk music makes sense, but it’s still kind of weird to see the future Batman as a sulky teenager.
- That bit with Lili Taylor and her gun jamming…wow. That was dark.
- Next episode promises to bring back the tiresome lesbian psychodrama the pilot hinted at.
Honestly I thought this episode was great. The show is clearly going to live or die with the chemistry between Bullock and Gordon and I really enjoy watching them do…stuff. I might be in the majority with this, but I also find the mob “politics” for lack of a better word very interesting as well. Obviously Fish going after Falcone is going to be the focus, but Penguin is going to be a real wild card here, guy is killing it.
The chemistry between Logue and McKenzie is great, and I’m glad they started capitalizing on it right away. The mob intrigue will make for an interesting overarching plotline, but I’m just curious as to what happens when Cobblepot comes crashing back into town, because clearly he’s got something planned.
Donal Logue and Ben McKenzie are two of my favorite tv actors (if not my favorite, especially Logue) so it pleases me that their association works so well.
i’ on board for the whole series I’m especially excited to see what they do with cobblepot
i’m*
Likewise. I have to admit, I was not expecting to laugh nearly this hard or for the show to pull out characters quite as creepy as the villains this episode. It’s like Don Knotts and Ann B. Davis playing Fred and Rose West.
Yep I am definitely impressed with the show so far, hopefully each episode continues to focus on one isolated crime/villain while expounding on the overall conspiracy/Wayne murders slowly. Young Bruce Wayne is fucking annoying, but what can ya do? Child actors are the worst.
Mostly it’s that he’s not connected to the main plot at all. It’s like a Law and Order episode where both detectives have to go to school to pick up their kids, and it spends five minutes on that instead of what you care about.
@Dan Seitz : Yeh pretty much, although I realize if you make a Gotham TV show and don’t include Bruce Wayne people will probably get angry and confused. Also it’s only been 2 episodes and I’m sure eventually his story will evolve into something more relevant.
Yeah, I was a little surprised how much I was laughing at this episode. I didn’t think I was supposed to laugh this much at Gotham, of course Sleepy Hollow is the same, you wouldn’t think a show about a headless horseman, the 4 horsemen of the Apocalypse and evil taking over the world could achieve that kind of comedy.
Also, good call on how dark and funny the jammed gun scene was. Finally, what the hell is with Selina’s eyes? She looks like an alien or something.
Honestly, and you’re gonna feel bad when I tell you this, the actress is legally blind in one eye.
Damn. Shit just got real.
So being blind makes it move across your head?
It is known, that there are only 2 kinds of people with perfect vision: Cyclopses and Hammerhead Sharks.
She has the best of both worlds, so I don’t feel bad for her at all!
Glad it’s dark, but is the humor intentional? I don’t think it is, which makes the show harder for me to enjoy.
The dialogue is just… so…. AWFUL. The lines between Taylor and Whaley were so bad they took me out of the show altogether.
Agreed on the Jada Pinkett Smith comment. It’s like she aimed for “over-the-top” and then went beyond even that.
Donal Logue continues to be the bright spot, aptly defining the greasy corruption that frames the entire GCPD while still being a somehow likable asshole.
It’s definitely intentional. You don’t have your hero shoot a guy and then have him fall down a hole screaming until you can’t hear him anymore, and expect audiences not to laugh. Similarly, you don’t hire Richard Kind as a sleazy public official and expect him to deliver any line straight, let alone one where he pats himself on the back for sending innocent kids to jail.
Seriously, Jada Pinkett Smith is all kinds of awful. Didn’t watch the pilot and thought I’d check it out, but, not really doing it for me so far. Just makes me wish they had just done a TV adaptation of Gotham Central and the kid versions of the rogue’s gallery is giving me bad flashbacks of prequel trilogy.
This episode was just so good… This and Sleepy Hollow are a great 2 hours of network tv.
Overall I’m really enjoying the show, much more than I thought I would a Batman show without Batman. Bullock, Gordon, Selina, and Oswald have been great. The only two beefs I had with last night’s was: 1. Alfred’s personality is weird and all over the place. 2. I didn’t care for how cartoony the two villains came across, it just didn’t seem to fit with everthing else.
Alfred being all over the place serves a purpose. He’s out of his depth with Bruce. He made clear to Gordon he doesn’t know anything about raising kids. He’s torn between doing what he feels Thomas would want done when it comes to Bruce, and doing what he feels is right for Bruce. He’s angry and resentful that he’s been saddled with this responsibility, but he still loves the kid. And him trying to handle things the way Thomas would have wanted him to will contribute greatly to Bruce’s eventual destiny.
@El Cunado well said
@Duchess …thanks! Personally, I’m fascinated with Alfred and his dynamic with Bruce. Aside from not being able to understand half of what he’s saying, I think Pertwee is incredible in limited time.
@El Cunado The more we see of young Bruce and Alfred the more I like what they are doing. Alfred caring and torn between his responsibilities and Bruce pushing himself but at the same time understanding he has a has a responsibility as a Wayne in the town as well. It is more entertaining than I thought.
@El Cunado I’m a big fan of Alfred, but Bruce… eh. He’s kind of secondary to the story, which is good, since the show would be a drag if it were “Batman Babies,” but they also have to roll him out for a few minutes. The show needs to balance that a bit.
But, yeah, Sean Pertwee is great and they need to use him more.
El Cunado, I do agree with it serving a purpose, and I do like the casting of Alfred, it just seems they haven’t developed him enough yet which makes his personality a little off (for me). To me, it almost seems like they haven’t quite thought out yet what Alfred and Bruce’s ties to the show as regulars will be yet. Maybe they have, because I think there are a lot of fun things they can do with both characters development.
Great recap’.
Totally agree with the humor and concept, and while it was kind of unsettling at first, it really make for an original procedural at the very least. There is another instance where realistic response in comparison of what you see in the show. there’s the scene where Fish Money’s young plaything gets beaten up, and everybody’s un-fucking-fazed until Jada Pinkett-Smith starts screaming. She’s awful by the way.
I don’t want to be the comicbookreaderguy but regarding the kidnappings, Lily Taylor mentioned the Dollmaker… So that would be your reason. I’ll leave it at that, but I like how they are taking the time to establish several storylines, including this one, that might not be adressed straightaway, whereas others probably will be concluded by the end of the season (hopefully Money vs Falcone, so I don’t have to endure Pinkett-Smith’s terrible acting choices.
Smith’s dead by the end of the season, I guarantee it.
@Dan Seitz Shes getting her throat ripped out (or bitten out) by Cobblepot
Yeah but Dan, didn’t you guarentee the same thing with season 1 of Thea in “Arrow”?
So who was the Joker hint this time?
Two choices, probably: The most obvious would be at the end with Penguin telling the kid’s mom, “No, no, he’s not joking. I’m not joking.” The other would be the two abducted kids, the one has hair like the jhericurl Joker in the comics and the broad is blonde haired and always with him like Harley. I’m guessing the Penguin scene is the Joker reference, though.
Yeah, that bro seems the most likely candidate.
Pre nut-shot, the one cop calls Harvey a clown.
Just sayin…
This was like watching an entirely different show than the first episode. A much better show. A show that I will continue to watch.
Is it me or is there more blood in the first two episodes of Gotham than all 3 Nolan movies combined?
Probably. By the end of the season we’ll probably see exploding heads.
A few stray things I noticed:
-Bruce Wayne cutting himself. Keeping the goth in Gotham.
-I now need a scene of older Bruce Wayne head-banging to heavy metal a-la Dwight Schrute when he’s psyching up to suit up as Batman.
-After icing the bros, Cobblepot took the time to put both yellow polo shirts on under his sweater, which was awesome.
-Speaking of, did the bros spray him with Axe Body Spray? If not, that was a missed product placement opportunity.
-Does every criminal in Gotham film their heinous crimes? If so, I’m okay with that.
-Donal Logue.
@John Chimpo Eh, screw him. At the very least he was participating in a child slavery ring.
They seem to be going a very Chloe Moretz as Hitgirl route with her. Both in looks and personality.
Just less artillery.
You did see Batman head-banging, it just happened to be in the Lego Movie. So dark.
True Story: That was my friend Charlie getting killed by Lili Taylor. That dude is awesome at karaoke.
When they showed Bruce listening to metal I instantly started singing, out loud, on my couch: “DARKNESS!!! NO PARENTS!!!!”
My one complaint about in the show:
When the camera zooms in between the T and the H of GOTHAM on the title card, it looks for a moment that the show is called GOT HAM.
Gotham Got Ham would be a killer cooking show.
I didnt notice that but i did just see about 20 gotham commercials during a football ganme and there is definitely a Riddler “?” in the middle on those
This episode was way better than the pilot, but I still maintain there is one big thing that will always make this show feel cheesier than something like Boardwalk Empire, Mad Men, Breaking Bad, etc…and it’s that stupid mood music. Not songs, not credit music, not music played over trailers. No, I mean the random music playing in the background of scenes or during pivotal moments of dialogue. It’s a hallmark of network tv dramas and it just annoys me more than anything. Once you notice it, you can’t un-notice it. There’s never a single slow or quiet moment in the show.
There was something “Law and Order, BUT OMG WITH BATMAN!!!!1!”-y about the pilot. It got better in the second episode. I thought it was the acting, and the way that dialogue seems to go slower for the network TV viewer, but now I’m going to pay attention to the music.
John Doman was a real good choice as Falcone.
I really hope in the long run that the kids were going to Ra’s al Ghul.