‘Grand Theft Auto V’ Fans Are Obsessed With A Shed

We all saw the gameplay video posted by Rockstar on Tuesday. And it was full of things! Aircraft! Protagonist switching! A control scheme that finally looks like it doesn’t suck wildly! But what’s captured the attention of the Internet is the fact that on top of the giant mountain we saw, there is a shed. And people desperately want to know what’s in that shed.
Theories range widely, from the sensible thought that it’s used to store parachutes or perhaps the motor for a tram to the top of the mountain to a few theories about Easter Eggs, some a bit more fanciful than others, and one of which we pray is true.
Of course, the Grand Theft Auto franchise is no stranger to hidden goodies and offbeat details, like one currently getting the standees pulled from Wal-Mart. Grand Theft Auto IV hid a creepy beating heart in the Statue of Liberty, for example. But it says something about the energy this franchise commands that people are freaking out over a wooden structure.
That said, seriously, Rockstar: JETPACK. GIVE US A JETPACK. Also a Rocketeer skin, so we don’t have to wait for the PC version, and then for a modder to do it. Give it a hover mode and allow us to use the sniper rifle with it, and you’ve got hours of entertainment right there.
It contains parts to build a chainsaw to replace the hand you lost. Its really a “WORKSHED.”
Not as good as a jetpack, but close.
If it’s not filled to the roof with porn I’ll be disappointed.
The door will be labelled “Hot Coffee” and when you throw it open, inside will be…
…a Tim Horton’s.
Hey, Rocksteady Studios?
Make a motherflippin’ Rocketeer game! You shall have all the moneys.
I would be okay with a reboot of The Rocketeer provided they made it at least a duology: first part is the origin / crime story of the original where the Nazis are revealed as the main enemy at the end AND a second story where the Rocketeer goes to Europe and actually does battle all over the continent against the Nazi army.
Pay Mark Waid whatever he wants, and you’ve got a hit.
True, but I’d never want to take him off the phenomenal Daredevil books he’s putting out right now.
The Necronomicon ex Mortis is in there. Don’t play the recording or you’ll spend the rest of the game getting tree-raped.
Jimmy Hoffa’s body
Release date for Agent?
Shed’s roof is triangular, triangles have 3 sides. HL3 confirmed.
They just have an old dude sitting in the shed who laughs at you when you open the door. No reveal. No dialogue. He just mocks you with laughter until you shut the door.
Or kill his old ass and start collecting his Social Security checks. This IS GTA.
Bigfoot is in it having hot coffee with Leatherface.
Bray Wyatt’s in there.
The real Mass Effect 3 ending is in the shed.
Great idea for a crossover:
Jeez, Walmart, Trevor has FUCH written on his knuckles. You know, in honor of his aunt who has Fuchs’ dystrophy.
I think we all know that Darkel lives there.
Narnia.
There was a jetpack in GTA San Andreas, and it was kind of boring.
That’s cold, CJ.
WHAT THE FUCK IS IN THAT FUCKING SHED?
Jacobs in the shed.
The Apache helicopter in Vice City was pretty great. Maybe it’s another helicopter?
God damn, I wish I never clicked on this thread!!!
WTF IS IN THE SHED!!!! I NEED TO KNOW!!!
the strange angle of the shed is driving me bonkers, not so much what its contents are.