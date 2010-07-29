Grant Morrison Doing a Surreal Western Indie

Jim Lee is looking good.

their upcoming film project, which io9 describes as a “psychedelic Western inspired in part by Red Dead Redemption”. That could be awesomely badass or awesomely ridiculous; there’s no middle ground here. I’m watching it either way.

The surreal story follows a 20-year-old with no memory who is the sole survivor of a car crash in the desert. It’ll be low-budget so they can do what they want with it. Cool name guy Adam Egypt Mortimer described it as “a pure Grant Morrison film”. Yes please.

Here are a couple Grant Morrison highlights from the interview:

Grant Morrison [on the plot of Sinatoro]: I kind of wanted to do something based on the Tibetan Book of the Dead and modernize it. The one experience that we all go through (but no one wants to think much about) is death. Grant Morrison [on the difference between working on this film and other Hollywood fare]: It’s the absolute freedom. If you’re working in Hollywood, there’s rules, that whole Robert McKee “Story” stuff. Think of video games. I was just playing Red Dead Redemption. It’s a subjective experience. There’s a story behind it even though it’s not a movie. You can ignore the cut scenes but still play it and feel like you’ve had an experience. We began to think, “Why are we as an audience watching Tom Cruise pretend to be someone else when we can log on and become someone else?” We can be Batman in the Arkham Asylum game. We don’t need Christian Bale! He’s a great actor, but people can log on and become Batman for hours. Hollywood has a tight structure and I think a lot of that storytelling has become outmoded. We want to add the new influences we’re getting from games and other media and add it to this film narrative.

Good to see at least one writer not shoehorning every damn story into a Hero’s Journey structure [that whole Robert McKee “Story” stuff]. Seriously, Hollywood, there are other story structures you could throw a decent budget at. Not everything has to be Star Wars, except for my pajamas, for which only Wookiees will do.

