Grant Morrison’s Farewell To Superhero Comics, ‘Multiversity’ Finally Arrives In August

Grant Morrison and DC first announced Multiversity back in 2009, but things got delayed, and that whole New 52 thing happened, then Morrison announced his retirement from superhero comics, and suddenly it’s five years later and Multiversity is now serving as Grant Morrison’s grand farewell to superhero comics. Funny how things develop.

Multiversity, which now has an official August 2014 start date, will consist of seven double-sized specials, each of which takes place on a different Earth within the DC multiverse, two framing issues and a supplemental guidebook to the current New 52 multiverse. In other words, it’s basically Morrison’s Seven Soldiers of Victory event, except with specials instead of four-issue miniseries, so things should be a little easier to keep up with.

Multiversity will feature the art of Ivan Reis, Chris Sprouse, Karl Story, Ben Oliver, Frank Quitely and Cameron Steward. I’ll let Morrison himself outline the plot…

“Prepare to meet the Vampire Justice League of Earth-43, the Justice Riders of Earth-18, Superdemon, Doc Fate, the super-sons of Superman and Batman, the rampaging Retaliators of Earth-8, the Atomic Knights of Justice, Dino-Cop, Sister Miracle, Lady Quark, the legion of Sivanas, the Nazi New Reichsmen of Earth-10 and the LATEST, greatest superhero of Earth-Prime — YOU! ‘The Multiversity’ is more than just a multi-part comic book series, it’s a cosmos-spanning, soul-shaking experience that puts YOU on the front line in the Battle For All Creation against the demonic destroyers known as the Gentry! But beware! Power has a cost, and at the heart of this epic tale waits the cursed and malignant comic book called ‘Ultra Comics’. How safe is YOUR head?”

So yeah, sounds pretty Morrison-ey. I can’t wait. Here’s an Ivan Reis-drawn preview page from the first issue featuring the Superman of Earth-23 in action…

Okay, now, when’s that weird sexy Morrison Wonder Woman comic coming out?

