‘Grayson’, ‘Star Wars’, And Other Comics Of Note, July 9th

Leia goes to save a friend, Dick Grayson becomes a secret agent, and plenty more in this week’s roundup of comics fresh to the stands.

Grayson #1

Hey, Helena Bertinelli is a Black woman in the New 52. That’s pretty much the biggest news out of this debut issue, which is a solid and fun little spy story which has some verve to it. There’s a bit more promise here than you might expect from the concept of Dick Grayson as a secret agent, courtesy of Tim Seeley and a lot will depend on where they take Spyral as an organization. So that’s good to know.

The New Suicide Squad #1

It’s really, really hard not to read this book as a subtle criticism of recent DC marketing decisions. Sean Ryan actually spends a surprising amount of the book needling the team selection: Harley calls out Joker’s Daughter for the knock-off that she is and Deadshot points out there’s two assassins on the team, so what’s his job? Even the “selection process” is a parody of marketing, with new team members chosen for shallow reasons. It’s a fun book, but one hopes it settles into an actual team fairly quickly. And that Harley pastes Joker’s Daughter once and for all.

Original Sin: Thor And Loki #1

The current Thor and the noble, young version of Loki team up to find Thor’s sister in, as the book tells you on the cover, in the Tenth Realm. Most of the fun is in Al Ewing’s characterization of Loki and in Simone Bianchi going, as usual, full metal album cover on Asgard, but it’s a pleasantly brisk book for those who love Thor.

Spider-Man 2099 #1

Miguel O’Hara is trapped in 2014, and is trying to make the best of it. Unfortunately for him, he’s violating the laws of time and TOTEM has sent probably the most hilariously apathetic time assassin you’ll ever meet. Peter David’s plot is nothing special, but it’s really how he characterizes the villain, who is essentially a jerk punching the clock, that makes this issue so darkly funny. Definitely worth a look, even if you have no fond memories of the original book.

Spread #1

Mad Max, tentacle monsters, a baby is humanity’s only hope, gruff violent dude gets baby, next. Kyle Strahm can sure draw a creepy tentacle monster, and Felipe Sobreiro’s choice to mute the palette to whites and reds where he can gives the book more impact, but the script from Justin Jordan just doesn’t hit any unique notes. It’s not bad, but you’re not missing anything, either.

Adventure Time: Banana Guard Academy #1

One of Adventure Time‘s key writers, Kent Osborne, makes a comic book debut here, and the results are pretty adorable, not to mention keeping in theme with the show’s oddball nature. Fun for fans and kids.