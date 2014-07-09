‘Grayson’, ‘Star Wars’, And Other Comics Of Note, July 9th

Grayson #1
Hey, Helena Bertinelli is a Black woman in the New 52. That’s pretty much the biggest news out of this debut issue, which is a solid and fun little spy story which has some verve to it. There’s a bit more promise here than you might expect from the concept of Dick Grayson as a secret agent, courtesy of Tim Seeley and a lot will depend on where they take Spyral as an organization. So that’s good to know.
The New Suicide Squad #1
It’s really, really hard not to read this book as a subtle criticism of recent DC marketing decisions. Sean Ryan actually spends a surprising amount of the book needling the team selection: Harley calls out Joker’s Daughter for the knock-off that she is and Deadshot points out there’s two assassins on the team, so what’s his job? Even the “selection process” is a parody of marketing, with new team members chosen for shallow reasons. It’s a fun book, but one hopes it settles into an actual team fairly quickly. And that Harley pastes Joker’s Daughter once and for all.
Original Sin: Thor And Loki #1
The current Thor and the noble, young version of Loki team up to find Thor’s sister in, as the book tells you on the cover, in the Tenth Realm. Most of the fun is in Al Ewing’s characterization of Loki and in Simone Bianchi going, as usual, full metal album cover on Asgard, but it’s a pleasantly brisk book for those who love Thor.
Spider-Man 2099 #1
Miguel O’Hara is trapped in 2014, and is trying to make the best of it. Unfortunately for him, he’s violating the laws of time and TOTEM has sent probably the most hilariously apathetic time assassin you’ll ever meet. Peter David’s plot is nothing special, but it’s really how he characterizes the villain, who is essentially a jerk punching the clock, that makes this issue so darkly funny. Definitely worth a look, even if you have no fond memories of the original book.
Spread #1
Mad Max, tentacle monsters, a baby is humanity’s only hope, gruff violent dude gets baby, next. Kyle Strahm can sure draw a creepy tentacle monster, and Felipe Sobreiro’s choice to mute the palette to whites and reds where he can gives the book more impact, but the script from Justin Jordan just doesn’t hit any unique notes. It’s not bad, but you’re not missing anything, either.
Adventure Time: Banana Guard Academy #1
One of Adventure Time‘s key writers, Kent Osborne, makes a comic book debut here, and the results are pretty adorable, not to mention keeping in theme with the show’s oddball nature. Fun for fans and kids.
I kind of remember reading Spidey 2099. I remember liking it a lot and reading most of the original run, but nothing really stands out. This first issue was great though. Miggy has a very different personality than Peter yet is still hilarious with some of his inner monologues and when he tells Liz Allan a joke. And like Mr. Seitz said, the villain in this issue is hilarious. I thought he was a robot at first, then he just starts chatting with Spidey as if they’re old pals. In other words… I’ll be adding this to my list.
I have to admit, I hope he comes back.
That Grayson cover is about as dynamic as Flatman and Ribbon.
It’s not indicative of Mikel Janin’s work overall, although I think Janin’s art isn’t quite suited to the book.
I thought it was one of the most dynamic cover out of all the books DC has put out under the New 52 banner, simply because the title logo was in the middle of the cover instead of the top. Seriously, I can’t think of any regular New 52 cover where the logo was anywhere other than the top.
LOL, I didn’t say you were twee. :-) I think Lumberjanes is a good book, just not to my taste, y’know?
I missed Life After myself; I’ll have to pick it up.
I know you never said it. Im owning it. Heh
Out of the read (Invaders, X-Force, 2099, Grayson, Futures End): Am I the only one weirded out by MeMe/Hope kinda-sorta seducing Fantomex in X-Force? Still good, but thanks to #FireRickRemender and the non-controversial scene in his latest issue of Cap, that thought went through my mind. Both 2099 and Grayson were solid debuts. Curious to see where Liz’s state of mind is since the Superior Spidey finale left that to be vague and her plans with Miggy. Similarly, I’m curious about Spyral’s long-term goals. While solid, it was a good note to drop Invaders after this issue. Especially since I’m going to buy the non-Batman Eternal weeklies and with Ultimate FF’s end and dropping Ghost Rider and Invaders, I can afford Worlds End. when it launches.
#FireRickRemender had the stink of a vendetta, and sure enough!
Is futures end worth picking up? One of the sellers I follow on the secondary market ks letting go of his copies. Is kt worth grabbing?
@Muffed Punt In regards to Futures End: It has been entertaining, but there are some flaws. I would compare it to a soap opera in that it is juggling multiple storylines from multiple characters; this week’s issue had at least 5 different plot points, including one that has Batman Beyond encountering the gang who wants to break into TerrificTech at the bar where in-hiding Tim Drake runs. Some of the story lines have been good – Frankenstein & SHADE w/ Amethyst being my personal highlight followed by Lois Lane being a reporter – but the focus changes every week. Meaning you might get a quarter of issue on Firestorm being crap one week and the favorite plotlines get like 1 or 2 pages.
My personal advice for you? Wait until the price drops to $2/issue on Comixology, which will be a while (#2 just got its price dropped). It is hard to see how this pays off in the long run until maybe the start of Worlds End.