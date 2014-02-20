A Great Batman Game Is Finally Coming To Consoles April 1st

We nerds gripe about a lot, but occasionally, great things do happen. The Guardians of the Galaxy get a movie. RoboCop gets a good reboot. And the people behind the Metroid Prime games get to play with Batman. But you might have missed that last one and, if so, the good news is that you’ll get a second chance to try it out.



Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate is essentially the Batman: Arkham games, but in 2.5D. If that doesn’t sound like something that makes sense, trust us, when you play it, you’ll understand just how beautiful it is. It was developed by Armature Studio, which spun off from Retro Studios back in 2007, because they wanted to make more Metroid games. Ever since then, Armature has basically been fighting canceled projects and dumb ideas.

They’ve mostly done ports for the Vita to stay in business, but Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate was their first “original” game and it’s basically Batroid. As Batman, you scan for clues, hide in grates and ceilings to take down punks, and look for hidden items. There’s some backtracking involved; enemies don’t regenerate, just like in the dungeons of its console big brothers. In other words, you’re Batman solving a massive locked room puzzle.

And now, if you don’t play mobile, you’ll be able to get it April 1st on your console for $20, according to Kotaku:

Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate – Deluxe Edition brings the content of Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate to console and PC with enhanced high-definition 2.5-D graphics, a new map & hint system for improved navigation and objective tracking, 5.1 surround sound, a fully voiced narrative and a captivating storyline. In addition to all previous released suits, players will be able to unlock the exclusive Zero Year Batsuit skin by registering for or signing into a Warner Bros. ID (WBID) account.

They’re bringing up the “improved” map system because frankly that was the worst part about the original game. So basically, a great game got an overhaul and you can now play on the couch. Here’s hoping the April 1st release is just a coincidence.