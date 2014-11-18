The Star Sapphires Officially Get Their First Male Member

If you’ve been following the recent Green Lantern Corps comics, you know the New Gods have been trying to take the Lanterns’ rings to wield them against Darkseid. In the most recent issue, John Stewart put on a violet ring during the fight and officially became one of the Star Sapphires, capable of controlling *pauses to put a Huey Lewis And The News cassette into a boombox* THE POWER OF LOVE.

Star Sapphire rings have been briefly worn by Guy Gardener, Superman Prime, and Krona, but this is the first time a male has been officially inducted into the Star Sapphires. The Mary Sue points out that Geoff Johns said back in 2009 that men could be Star Sapphires, but “most men are not worthy.”

So here’s former Green Lantern — and totally worthy — John Stewart as the first officially-inducted male Star Sapphire (until he switches back in, oh, three or four issues, we assume) as seen in this panel from Green Lantern Corps #36, via The Mary Sue and IGN:

Hmm, that’s a lot of fabric for a Star Sapphire uniform, compared to his fellow Star Sapphires…

Welcome to the team, John. Take your damn shirt off.

This is an occasion which calls for a cosplay gallery. We don’t have any pictures of cosplayers as the John Stewart version of Star Sapphire yet (although we’re sure some intrepid cosplayer has already started making the outfit), so instead we’re rounding up cosplay of the previous Star Sapphires, especially Carol Ferris.

Ion, Guy Gardneer, Kyle Rayner (Green Lanterns), Fatality and Carol Ferris (Star Sapphires), and a blue lantern photographed by istolethetv.

Photographed by Chuck Cook. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Wonder Woman and Star Sapphire photographed by 1derwoman.

Photographed by Phoenix Comicon.

Photographed by Chris Harvey / Shutterstock.

Shutterstock

Sinestro and Star Sapphire photographed by The_Doodler.

Green Lantern and Star Sapphire photographed by Andy Ihnatko.

Photographed by Greyloch.

Photographed by Nathan Rupert.

Photographed by Edward Liu.

Photographed by Rob Schofield.

Captain Cold and Star Sapphire photographed by danifesto.

Photographed by Paul Cory. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Mera and Star Sapphire photographed by Chris.

Photographed by Chris.

Star Sapphire cosplayed by DJ Spider, photographed by Jason Grey.

Photographed by Snuggiemouse. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.