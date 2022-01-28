After being leaving/being removed from Fox News in 2016 for alleging harassment from CEO Roger Ailes and suing the network for sexual harassment, former anchor Gretchen Carlson is speaking out on the current state of the conservative news channel, and she doesn’t like what she sees. While appearing on CNN Newsroom for a segment called “Democracy in Peril,” Carlson called out Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham for their involvement in leading Fox News down a path of only opinion-based journalism and conspiracy theories that’s affecting members of Congress.

"There is a big difference between having a conservative opinion and having one that supports conspiracy theories" @GretchenCarlson on how the far-right media is aiding in dismantling the US democracy. pic.twitter.com/ggFmgNNU4Q — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) January 28, 2022

Via Raw Story:

“This is the result of fake news,” Carlson said. “You know, we’re seeing not only the fallout from fake news during the Trump era, but what happened with the insurrection on January 6th. Now it’s moving into other areas. Not just news, now it’s hitting science with vaccines, and now it’s into Cold War politics.”

As Carlson went on to chastise the hypocrisy of Hannity and Graham for texting the Trump White House about the seriousness of the January 6 insurrection while downplaying the event as “patriotic” to viewers, she called the network a “complete disservice to our country” that’s completely altered the political landscape.

“Conservative television news is certainly not the conservative news that was out there even just five years ago,” Carlson said. “There’s a big difference between having a conservative opinion and having one that supports conspiracy theories.”

(Via Raw Story)