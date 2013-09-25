GRUDEN TALK: Jon And Herm Discuss The UN General Assembly With Ambassador William C. Harrop

Jon: WELCOME BACK TO GRUDEN TALK, THE TALK SHOW WHERE WE DISCUSS THE MOST IMPORTANT ISSUES OF THE DAY. BANDLEADER HERM EDWARDS, HAVE YOU BEEN PAYING ATTENTION TO THE UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY.
Herm: PRESIDENT OBAMA SAID HE’S SCARED OF HIS WIFE AND SO AM I.
Jon: THIS MICHELLE, I CALL HER MEGATRON BECAUSE SHE’S GOT ALL THE MEASURABLES. WHEN YOU’VE GOT A WOMAN HER HEIGHT WHO CAN RUN A 4.4 40 THEN YOU DAMN WELL BETTER BE SCARED OF HER. PRESIDENT OBAMA’S GOTTA JAM HER AT THE LINE.
Herm: I TOOK MICHELLE OBAMA IN THE FOURTH ROUND OF MY FANTASY DRAFT.
Jon: OF COURSE YA DID YA BIG DUMMY. ANYWAY, THERE’S A BUNCH OF STUFF WITH IRAN AND ISRAEL GOING ON AT THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY SO WE GOT FORMER AMBASSADOR TO ISRAEL WILLIAM C. HARROP HERE TO DISCUSS THEM. WILLIAM, HOW YA DOIN’?
William: I’m doing well, Jon.
Jon: SO WHAT’S GOING ON WITH ISRAEL AND IRAN OVER IN NEW YORK? THEY SHOULD’VE PUT THE UN IN TAMPA, MUCH BETTER TRAFFIC.
William: Well Iran’s new leader, Hassan Rouhani, has adopted a much more conciliatory tone than his predecessor, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
Jon: I HEAR THAT. YOU GOTTA REPLACE A STRICT DISCIPLINARIAN WITH A PLAYERS’ COACH. THAT’S WHY THE RAIDERS REPLACED ME WITH BILL CALLAHAN.
Herm: AL DAVIS IS A POWERFUL AYATOLLAH.
William: Well, there’s definitely a change in tone coming from Iran but the rest of the world is still nervous about its nuclear program, especially Israel.
Jon: YOU GOTTA HAVE A GOOD QUARTERBACK IF YOU’RE RUNNING A COMPLICATED PLAYBOOK. YOU CAN’T BE TROTTING CHRIS SIMMS OUT THERE ASKING HIM TO BE IN CHARGE OF SOMETHING AS POWERFUL AS A WEST COAST OFFENSE.
Herm: BRODIE CROYLE CANNOT BE TRUSTED WITH THE NUCLEAR CODES.
William: Well Iran needs to reintegrate itself into the world community after a disastrous decade. Their economy is in shambles thanks to sanctions. Rouhani needs to attract international capital to the country, and toning down inflammatory rhetoric can do that.
Jon: THE LAST THING YA NEED IS INFLAMMATION. IRAN NEEDS A HEAVY DOSE OF TORADOL AND A NICE ICE BATH AFTER THE GAME AFTER GETTING KNOCKED AROUND IN AHMADINEJAD’S FIGHTS FOR THE PAST FEW YEARS.
Herm: IRAN’S RIDING THE BIKES DURING PRACTICE ON TUESDAY.
William: Well this is a change in rhetoric but we don’t know if it’s a change in policy yet. Israel is leading the countries who doubt Iran. And Benjamin Netanyahu is not afraid of interfering in American domestic politics in order to get his way.
Jon: THIS NETANYAHU, I CALL HIM CHARLES WOODSON BECAUSE YOU HATE IT WHEN HE GETS AWAY WITH INTERFERENCE.
Herm: YOU GOTTA FOCUS ON PLAYING ZONE WITH THE KNESSET.
William: Netanyahu is terrified of a nuclear Iran and would love nothing more than for America to fight against it. So he’ll use his UN speech to drum up support among American Jews and Israelophiles for a continued hardline stance.
Jon: LEMME TELL YA, YOU GOTTA BE IN A STANCE THAT ALLOWS YOU THE BEST OPPORTUNITY TO GET TO THE QUARTERBACK. WHETHER YOU GOT YOUR FINGER IN THE DIRT OR NOT, YOU NEED TO MAKE SURE THAT IRAN CAN HAVE A NUCLEAR PROGRAM AS LONG AS IT CAN’T WEAPONIZE PLUTONIUM.
Herm: BRUCE SMITH WAS ANTI-NUCLEAR PROLIFERATION.
William: I’m lost.
Jon: THAT’S OK BECAUSE WE’RE OUT OF TIME ON GRUDEN TALK TODAY. TAKE ‘ER AWAY, HERM EDWARDS 7.
Herm: YOU KNOW I RAN, I RAN SO FAR AWAY. FLOCK OF SEAGULLS ON 3!
95% of my knowledge of current events comes from the weekly Gruden Talk post. I’m not alone here, right?
Herm: IF YOU CAN’T LAUGH AND LEARN SOMETHING IN THE HUDDLE EVERY DAY YOU WILL WIND UP ON THE PUP LIST!
I learned that Ayatollah Razmara is no longer in power. Guess it’s finally time to throw out my favorite shirt.
THIS GRUDEN TALK, I CALL IT THE DAILY SHOW BECAUSE EVEN THOUGH IT’S MEANT AS SATIRE IT MAKES MORE COGENT POINTS THAN THE PURPORTED NEWS CHANNELS DO.
But Marge, it works on any Ayatollah! Ayatollah Nakhbadeh, Ayatollah Zahedi…
No but seriously, this is how I keep in touch with current events.
Gruden Talk is in my holy trinity of talk shows, along with Stewart and Colbert. I’ll also throw Rachel Maddow in there, because I’m a godless liberal who hates America. I’m not sure how I can be a godless liberal and have a holy trinity, but piss on it. Great stuff.
JON: YOU’RE ALL GRUDEN GRINDERS IN MY BOOK
HERM: I BOUGHT MY COPY ON AMAZON FOR $49.99
JON: OF COURSE YA DID, YA BIG DUMMY. I DON’T EVEN HAVE A BOOK
I get so many chuckles out of Herm and his Herm-isms. I swear I can actually hear him saying these things with his funky accent in my head.
I actually understand what’s happening. I might read that something is happening with Iran and Israel in regular media and I come away thinking “Okay…” Then I come here and I actually understand the basics enough to go learn more.
GRUDEN TALK = Current Events for Dummies
So then who were Herm’s first 3 picks?
THIS BENJAMIN NETENYAHU, I CALL HIM JASON GARRET BECAUSE HE MANIPULATED JERRY JONES TO GO TO WAR WITH WADE PHILLIPS.
I LOL’d at every Herm throwaway line today. And I don’t ever use LOL because I hate that shit. Bravo, BBW. You big, beautiful woman you…wait, that’s not what that stands for? Time to update my bookmarks.
THIS AYATOLLAH, I CALL HIM JERRY JONES BECAUSE HE KEEPS TROTTING OUT THESE NEUTERED LAPDOGS WHO PRETEND TO RUN THE SHOW BUT WE KNOW HE’S GONNA DO WHATEVER ASSHOLE THING HE WANTS EVEN IF IT BLOWS UP IN HIS FACE.
I am disappointed Michelle Obama’s celebration weed wasn’t mentioned.
[kissingsuzykolber.uproxx.com]
That’s good hustle
THIS ISRAELI NATION-STATE, I CALL IT JERRY RICHARDSON BECAUSE IT IS NOT AFRAID TO RUIN A LOT OF THINGS FOR A BUNCH OF ITS ALLIES IN ORDER TO SAFEGUARD ITS INTERESTS. IT ALSO HATES PEOPLE THAT HAVE AN ABUNDANCE OF MELANIN.
Herm: AL DAVIS IS A POWERFUL AYATOLLAH.
Just like Khomeini. Running his nation/team from the grave. BLAH! BLAH!
THIS HASSAN ROUHANI I CALL HIM BRUCE ARIANS BECAUSE HE WEARS FUNNY HEADGEAR AND HE ONLY LOOKS GOOD COMPARED TO THE LAST GUY.
that’s good hustle!
I liked Herm’s choice of Flock of Seagulls’ “I Ran”. Next time Syria comes up, he could do The Cure’s “Killing An Arab”.