Angry Australian Gamers Want Target Stores To Change Their Name And Stop Selling ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’

Earlier this week, Target stores in Australia removed Grand Theft Auto V from its shelves in response to a petition on Change.org. The petition’s author described it as “a game that encourages players to murder women for entertainment.”
The incentive is to commit sexual violence against women, then abuse or kill them to proceed or get ‘health’ points – and now Target are stocking it and promoting it for your Xmas stocking.
The petition is still below it’s requisite 50,000 signatures, but Target appeased the signatories anyway and distanced itself from GTA V. Unfortunately for both, Australia’s own trollerific gaming community has responded in kind.
Two different counter-petitions were launched following the ban. The first one calls for the removal of the Twilight fan fiction otherwise known as Fifty Shades of Grey, and the second denounces Target’s “violent name and aggressive logo.” Both have already amassed thousands of signatures.
Concerning commercialized erotica:
If target is willing to ban GTA V because a few people complained about issues WITHIN the game (which already has an R18+ rating), then it is necessary to ban the novel “Fifty Shades of Grey”, as we feel that WITHIN the book, men are portrayed in a way that gives women unrealistic expectations of us when it comes to intimate relations. This can lead to many men being the subject of scrutiny and embarrasment in real life, which is unacceptable as it can lead to depression and low self-confidence. Which in turn can cause people to become violent and enraged.
On the dangerous nature of Target’s titular branding:
The Target name and logo is offensive and promotes violence within the community by encouraging people to aim at and shoot things. It is a gross violation of our visual right not to be accosted by their inflammatory and aggressive marketing technique.
As you’d expect, both petitions are hilariously trolltastic at first glance, but they also pinpoint significant inconsistencies with what Target will and will not sell. Either way, posts like these are bound to attract an array of internet commentary, which is the gift that keeps on giving.
This bit responding to the petition asking Target to change its name is my favorite so far:
Personally I find ‘Target Baby’ far more insidious with its clear message to shoot arrows at babies, but since there is no existing petition for that, I will sign this petition again.
Target, please thing (sic) of the community at large and change your name and logo at once. Our children are impressionable.
I love you, internet.
Via Pedestrian and Change.org
Fuck Australia.
You mean Make Love to Australia, right?
Hit it and quit it
fuck gta5
I must be playing the wrong game, I don’t remember the part where my character sexually assaulted a woman, abused them and then killed them for health points, but there’s no way that these guys didn’t do the research and just threw random lies out there to get their way, right?
so you didn’t play the game then?
Well, I only had the PS3 version. Maybe they added this in for the current gen versions? I mean,sure, I killed a hooker for cash, but not to proceed in the game, mostly because I’m an awful person. Also, I’m an adult that can play any game that I damn well please, and I don’t appreciate misinformed people lying to try to keep an entertainment product off of the shelves.
No. they didn’t add anything. People just decided it was in a game they never played for some reason
@Country Mac Oh, I know, I was just taking the piss out of japanesetable here.
Ugh feminazis are the worst.
“Target” should be renamed according to political correctness. I should be called “Collateral Damage” now. This is the 21st Century, for chrissakes.
Walmart will change their name to 2nd Amendment
“Friendly Fire” or “Watch You Don’t Shoot Yourself, You Dumb Fuck”.
*It
I would like to start a petition to have the movie Monster removed from all Target stores. Because it encourages hookers to kill men.
Who the fuck buys games from Target?
Grandma
What kind of inbred buys things from a brick and mortar store is a better question.
Fuel up the truck zeke, were goin shoppin at the target, better put on my nice zubas
Depicting =/= encouraging.
Understanding this could save a lot of people a lot of time.
After my prostitute blew me I married her and settled down in a quiet cottage on a lake. That’s playing the game properly.
But really its all about ethics in game journalism.