‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 2’ Has An Official Release Date Fresh From Comic-Con

07.26.14

It didn’t take long to put any and all rumors to bed. We reported earlier that James Gunn wants to be involved with a Guardians of the Galaxy 2 if it got made, and now we can report that the wish has come true at Comic-Con.

July 28th, 2017 is when Star Lord, Rocket, and the rest of the crew will be making another trip to save the galaxy. That means you can mark it on the calendars, fill it in on your Marvel Comics schedule board, and prepare yourself for speculation on whether the Hulk is going to be in the movie or not. It’s gonna be good.

