Sneak Peek: 'Avengers: Age Of Ultron', 'Guardians Of The Galaxy', And 'Ant-Man'

Did you watch the one-hour special, Marvel Studios: Assembling A Universe, on ABC last night? If not, you missed out on a sneak peek at Avengers: Age of Ultron, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Ant-Man.
We’ve gathered a clip and some of the concept art and movie stills here, including the concept art above showing Hulk fighting the Hulkbuster. We’re giving Hulkbuster the nickname Ray Parker Junior, because bustin’ makes him feel good.
They also revealed concept art of Star-Lord with Rocket Raccoon and of Groot with the aforementioned mammalian jet enthusiast.
Marvel also released a few stills from their Ant-Man test footage:
Finally, we have concept art for Avengers: Age of Ultron. Here’s the new outfit for Scarlet Witch, who’ll be played by Elizabeth Olsen.
And here’s the outfit for Marvel/Disney’s version of Quicksilver, who’ll be played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
Well, that’s significantly less likely to be turned into a meme than the X-Men: Days Of Future Past version of Quicksilver.
Source: MARVEL
Am I the only one that sees The Collector and thinks its Mugatu from Zoolander?
You know he has a piano key necktie in that vault.
He’s so hot right now.
I feel like I’m taking crazy pills!
Oh…yeah…This is why I feel no need to watch Agents of Shield.
THIS is why? I gave up on that show after the 3rd episode. God that show is rubbish.
It is slowly improving. Outside of Firefly most Whedon shows start awful and turn good, go watch a few season one episodes of Buffy for proof. Once they got past the whole, “Hey, the Avengers happened here” type droning it started to pick up.
For the most part, I like SHIELD. It took a while for the characters to develop into people I wanted to root for, and for their foes to become interesting. And any time they want to have Jamie Alexander drop in again is fine with me.
I’ll echo what the others are saying. SHIELD has improved greatly. Giving up on it by episode three and saying that’s the entire show is like watching one bad porn and giving up on sex. Only one person is getting left out there, Sugarpie.
@Shadowtag if calling me Sugarpie was an attempt to emasculate me by using a play off of my username … well done, sir.
I just think SHIELD isn’t what I thought it was going to be and maybe I’ll give it another go, but check my expectations at the door.
While I agree it’s improved, it hasn’t improved THAT much. It’s better, especially in the back half of the season, but it’s got a long way to go to be worthy of the Marvel name.
Have you seen their Deathlok? ‘Nuff said!
I tried tuning in to newer episodes and it strikes me as bland TV product that isn’t even trying.
I’ll buy you a drink if you wear the outfit. Or if you watch it and discover its still not for you, then I owe you a drink. I do get why people dislike it. It’s like when Doctor Who gave Captain Jack a spinoff and that ended up with a morose, dreary sop and not the fun guy who literally pulled an atomizer out of his ass.
Aw, I killed the joke. I meant the Princess Leia outfit. Not the slave Leia thing, the white suit which I figure isn’t a problem for a real man. For that screw up if you don’t like it and we ever do meet up, I’ll wear the dress and buy you a drink if you don’t at least think the show’s improved.
Damn. Missed recording it because for some reason I thought it would record in lieu of Agents of Shield.
However, it looks like it’s re-airing on Saturday night.
I slept through it because I bought way too much whiskey for St. Patrick’s. So good to know it’s reairing.
Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver not in uniform? And teens? Yech, no wonder I never liked the X-Men movies.
Elizabeth Olsen is something like 26 years old….calm your tits.
There are no teenagers in the cast as far as I know, I can’t speak for all the extras but so far only adults have been cast in this movie.
Needs moar hot topic
So the show which has essentially been an advertising piece for all Marvel’s better, cooler properties was preempted by an actual hour long advertisement for better, cooler properties? Funny stuff.
I was scared to click this story because I thought I would get Rudd’ed.
I bet Singer’s really regretting shoehorning Quicksilver into DoFP just to compete with Age of Ultron right about now.
…Marvel, you had my curiosity. Now you have my attention.
This special led to 20 minutes of me explaining why Guardians of the Galaxy was going to be awesome to my wife. Rocket Raccoon and Groot made it an easy sell.
I love how Vin Diesel is talking about the “growth” of his character when Groot is a tree who only says “I am Groot”.
I wish they would get it right from Stan lee’s comics books with the Hulk…the Hulk grew in size height and power when he meet and opponents he would match any marvel hero……hands down
He does get bigger in the Ang Lee movie. It’s probably just cheaper not to do that in movies anymore.