Sneak Peek: 'Avengers: Age Of Ultron', 'Guardians Of The Galaxy', And 'Ant-Man'

Did you watch the one-hour special, Marvel Studios: Assembling A Universe, on ABC last night? If not, you missed out on a sneak peek at Avengers: Age of Ultron, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Ant-Man.

We’ve gathered a clip and some of the concept art and movie stills here, including the concept art above showing Hulk fighting the Hulkbuster. We’re giving Hulkbuster the nickname Ray Parker Junior, because bustin’ makes him feel good.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

They also revealed concept art of Star-Lord with Rocket Raccoon and of Groot with the aforementioned mammalian jet enthusiast.

Marvel also released a few stills from their Ant-Man test footage:

Finally, we have concept art for Avengers: Age of Ultron. Here’s the new outfit for Scarlet Witch, who’ll be played by Elizabeth Olsen.

And here’s the outfit for Marvel/Disney’s version of Quicksilver, who’ll be played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Well, that’s significantly less likely to be turned into a meme than the X-Men: Days Of Future Past version of Quicksilver.

A few more pictures are available at Idle Hands.

Source: MARVEL