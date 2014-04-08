Chris Pratt Brings The Snarky Hotness To The First ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Clip

The first clip from Guardians of the Galaxy just aired on MTV’s Movie Awards Takeover. The clip shows the rest of the scene from the trailer in which Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord is trying to steal something, Indiana Jones style, and he’s caught in the act and questioned by Korath the Pursuer (played by Djimon Hounsou). Back when the trailer premiered, we assumed the scene went like this:
Here’s the real scene from Guardians of the Galaxy. Eh, we weren’t that far off.
Guardians of the Galaxy opens August 1st, 2014.
Im way to juiced for that movie
yup. still looks awesome. And i’d like to hope that Bert Macklin reference will be dropped at some point.
Bunch of a-holes.
But, I want to watch it now!
I was never a big fan of Guardians, largely because of Rocket and Groot. I am happy to say, this movie looks AMAZING. And I would watch anything with Andy Dwyer in it.
Is Cosmo going to be in it?
there was a Podcast involving Kevin Feige, Chris Pratt, and James Gunn and they were asked the same thing.
Feige responded with a “You’ll have to see the movie” type response. My guess is a quick cameo as a nod to the fans.