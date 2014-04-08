Chris Pratt Brings The Snarky Hotness To The First ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Clip

04.08.14

The first clip from Guardians of the Galaxy just aired on MTV’s Movie Awards Takeover. The clip shows the rest of the scene from the trailer in which Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord is trying to steal something, Indiana Jones style, and he’s caught in the act and questioned by Korath the Pursuer (played by Djimon Hounsou). Back when the trailer premiered, we assumed the scene went like this:

Here’s the real scene from Guardians of the Galaxy. Eh, we weren’t that far off.

Guardians of the Galaxy opens August 1st, 2014.

Via CBM

