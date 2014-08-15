He Is Groot! The Best Part Of ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Is Now Free To Watch Here.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The video above (originally via Yahoo!) is a bit of a spoiler, but you know you love it. And after the week we’ve been having? We could all benefit from just lying down for a moment and watching a resurrected Groot mischievously shake his thang to the Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back”. Previously seen only as a GIF and a fan made version, the dancing Groot is now available in this full, glorious video footage.

And here’s an interesting bit of trivia: director James Gunn himself mo-capped the dance moves we see here. He tells Yahoo!, “Baby Groot dancing is 100% me. I was too embarrassed for anyone to be there, so I made everyone leave the room and I set up a camera and I videotaped myself dancing. Then I sent the video to the animators and had them animate over that. I begged them not to leak the video! Two of my closest friends came to an early screening and said ‘Hey, I recognize those moves! That’s you dancing isn’t it?'”

Quick, somebody get James Gunn to wear the Groot costume and dance for us. It’s important.

If the video above disappears, it should still be available here, and, of course, we’ll always have these GIFs:

You’re welcome.

