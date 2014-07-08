‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Has An Extended Trailer, New Pictures, And A Rocket Raccoon

Marvel just released a new trailer for Guardians Of The Galaxy along with new pictures, perfectly timed to their showing of 17 minutes of footage in 150 selected IMAX theaters earlier tonight. None of which were anywhere near me, and all of which would probably expect me to wear pants. Anyway, the people who saw the footage seemed to love it, not that we’re totally jealous at all. Not us.
Marvel won’t give us that 17 minute video (boooo you whores), but we can check out the video above instead for an extended version of the international trailer. There’s a bit of new footage here, like Rocket Raccoon proclaiming, “We’re the frikken Guardians Of The Galaxy!” and Groot eating a part of himself just as Star-Lord is trying to compliment his intelligence. Oh, you fancy, huh?
The huge new batch of pictures starts below, including our best look yet at Lee Pace as Ronan The Accuser, and it’s taking all my willpower not to replace those with GIFs of him as Calpernia Addams in Soldier’s Girl.
And a split second of Micheal Rooker’s Yondu. Excellent.
That’s who that was! Outstanding.
Yup. Still badass looking. Still going to see it. I am Groot.
TAKE ALL OF MY MONEY NOW! I know it’s not much but I’ll pay you when the movie comes out. I swear.
YES!
Is it weird that I’m still attracted to Karen even with the blue skin and soul-less black eyes?
it would be weirder if you didnt
Oh, the things she would do to me.
The see it first thing was excellent. It lived up to the hype.
And as great as Rocket and Star Lord have looked, Drax was the best character I thought.
diggin Lee Pace as the villain
Marvel just crammed balls and all into DCs mouth.
Meanwhile dc is throwing a tearful kevin smith in our face. i wonder, who’s winning?
Ouch.
Soooooo, no pie baking in this, then?
God just release it already. We’ve all been holding our collective nerd boners for months now.
This movie is green and purple.
It’s taking all of my willpower not to quit my job and invent a time machine, or master astral projection, to go to August 1st and see this.
They could have just had that last shot of Rocket and I’d be in.
My god this film. I just watched that 3 times in a row.
if the movie is half as funny as that last racoon/star lord exchange…im seeing it thrice. the ‘its more than 11%? what the hell does that have to do with anything” was gold
looks like burt macklin went rogue
Wait, August 1st isn’t tomorrow? I’ll be in my cryotube.
Seein this movie is a mission for me
I could stare into Nebula’s soul-less, black eyes all day lo-holy hell, why time is it?
Still looking great. “From the studio that brought you The Avengers”? Is there anyone who doesn’t know that? I mean, some people might not know that this is a Marvel movie if you just threw out the movie’s name; but the Marvel logo is the first thing you see in the trailer. And people must know Marvel is the studio that made the Avengers because its title was Marvel’s The Avengers.
That logo flashes before X-Men, Spider-Man, and Fantastic 4 too though, not just the Marvel studios movies.
Good point.