‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Has An Extended Trailer, New Pictures, And A Rocket Raccoon

07.07.14 28 Comments

Marvel just released a new trailer for Guardians Of The Galaxy along with new pictures, perfectly timed to their showing of 17 minutes of footage in 150 selected IMAX theaters earlier tonight. None of which were anywhere near me, and all of which would probably expect me to wear pants. Anyway, the people who saw the footage seemed to love it, not that we’re totally jealous at all. Not us.

Marvel won’t give us that 17 minute video (boooo you whores), but we can check out the video above instead for an extended version of the international trailer. There’s a bit of new footage here, like Rocket Raccoon proclaiming, “We’re the frikken Guardians Of The Galaxy!” and Groot eating a part of himself just as Star-Lord is trying to compliment his intelligence. Oh, you fancy, huh?

The huge new batch of pictures starts below, including our best look yet at Lee Pace as Ronan The Accuser, and it’s taking all my willpower not to replace those with GIFs of him as Calpernia Addams in Soldier’s Girl.

