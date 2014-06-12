New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Posters Feature Gamora Doing ‘Dreamworks Face’

Guardians of the Galaxy opens August 1st, and Marvel isn’t going to let us forget it. (Although how could we forget a Raccoon with a machine gun?) To that end, they’ve released four new posters featuring the duo of Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), and Star-Lord (Chris Pratt).

Bonus points for not making Gamora do an unnecessary “look at my butt” pose. Points summarily deducted for having her do Dreamworks face.

Marvel also released a featurette about their “Guardians Of Good” contest, in which five kids aged 14 through 18 who submit videos about how they better their communities will get tickets to Hollywood to attend the Guardians of the Galaxy premiere. When I was that age, I bettered my community by getting stoned instead of driving drunk. You’re welcome.

Via MARVEL, CBM, and Fandango