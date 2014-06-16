‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Officially Has A Breakout Star, Even Before It Comes Out

Guardians Of The Galaxy arrives August 1st, as we’re sure you know by now, and the hype for it is huge. How huge? Well, we can already pick out who the breakout star is going to be, and it’s Rocket Raccoon… because people are snapping up his comic.
For non-comics nerds, we need to offer a little contrast here: If a comic book moves, say, 50,000 physical copies, it’s doing pretty well. And people were looking forward to Rocket Raccoon, the solo book written and drawn by Skottie Young, Marvel’s resident lighthearted smart-ass. Still, it’s Rocket Raccoon, a character that’s a bit of a cult favorite even by the standards of comic book nerds and not exactly well-known.
What a difference a movie makes. The first issue has sold 300,000 copies so far, according to Comic Book Resources. Admittedly, about a third of that is courtesy of the delivery service Loot Crate, part of a larger push on the part of various companies to fill your home with plastic and resin representations of everything you loved when you were eight. Still, take that out and you’ve already got the number one comic book for July, with two weeks to go before it hits the stands.
Hopefully, this means more people who aren’t “into” comics are picking up books and trying them out. One of the best side effects of DC and Marvel having a string of hit movies is being able to talk people into trying comic books, especially if they think comics are all superheroes. Granted, a talking raccoon with a massive armory is just a very small slice of comics as a whole, but the more people reading, the better.
It also means you can expect more of a marketing push for more obscure and cult comic book characters. After all, what’s the point of spending millions in marketing if you don’t use it?
Do you think this will have any effect on downloads of the Beatles song “Rocky Raccoon”?
I still believe this whole movie started as a plot by a secret Wonder Woman fan at Marvel to shame DC/WB into putting her into a movie. While WB was worrying about whether or not the third most famous super hero on earth would work in a movie, Marvel says fuck it and makes a Space Raccoon and a talking tree main characters in a high budget potential summer block buster.
I read this all over the place, and get why people are saying it… but does anyone truly believe it? I can’t imagine Marvel put any thought into Wonder Woman when deciding to make a Guardians of the Galaxy movie.. that’s just too fucking absurd to be true… that it MUST be true! Right?! I take it all back. DC is the worst.
I already responded to this, actually: [uproxx.com]
Great read! Well written and intresting and Rocket is awesome!
Wake me up for the Doop movie
the democratic order of planets?
“It also means you can expect more of a marketing push for more obscure and cult comic book characters. After all, what’s the point of spending millions in marketing if you don’t use it?”
I don’t necessarily know that this is true, for the simple fact of what you said earlier in the article: “If a comic book moves, say, 50,000 physical copies, it’s doing pretty well.”
I’m inclined to believe it’s going to take more than the first issue of Rocket’s solo book doing well before we actually see a huge investment in relatively minor character. This is definitely a step in the right direction, and Marvel *does* have a little more leeway than if Sony tried to bring Morbius to the big screen, but I think if GotG does really well, Rocket’s book continues to sell well, and Ant-Man has a similar effect on whatever book they decide to spotlight around the time of its release, then I think we’ll see the big push you’re describing.
I would love to say the comic book industry is that conservative, but sadly, it loves to chase fads.
WB/ DC? Here’s your chance to capitalize on Ch’p!
I hope that GotG opens them up to trying more cosmic stuff. A Nova movie would be great to see. Same with a movie with Adam Warlock/Magus. The UCT would be a good villainous organization, but that upset too many religious folk.