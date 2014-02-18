Everything Is Awesome: Here’s The First Teaser For ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’

UPDATE: First full trailer available HERE.
Last night we saw three new pictures from Guardians of the Galaxy, and tonight we’ll be posting the first full trailer. In the meantime, Marvel just uploaded a teaser on YouTube, and suddenly subscribing to email updates makes even more sense than buying a plastic raccoon does. And buying a plastic raccoon makes a lot of sense, just so we’re clear here.
Here’s the 15 second teaser for Guardians of the Galaxy. Andy Dwyer got jacked, huh?
Guardians of the Galaxy opens August 1st, 2014.
Not enough raccoons.
@HKBest: Beat me to it.
Holy crap, was that Moondragon?
I think it was Karen Gillan looking awesome as Nebula.
Where’s the raccoon? That needs to be the primary selling point in all marketing materials. Talking raccoon with a gun.
I have a feeling he will be a reveal at the end of the trailer with some snarky comment, kind of like how the first avengers trailer ended with the Hulk.
Yeah, I think end-of-the-trailer makes sense. They put the racoon in the teaser and they’d have to spend all day sending out legal notices to have the .gifs pulled off the web.
Oddly excited for this one. It’s like 80s sci-fi fare.
Burt Macklin, hunting Osama and jacking up the galaxy. I like it.
Hear hear. From Parks & Rec to Zero Dark 30 to this? Nice one.
*opens wallet, removes cash, throws it at monitor*
What Patty said with added *sploosh*
How do I preorder everything?
Does this have a Kickstarter yet? I would like to contribute.
Oh…hello nerd boner….
When I was a kid I collected the original run of The Hulk comics. Loved it right up until the issue where “Rocket Raccoon” came about and it ticked me off that they’d go that direction. (I was a serious geek, man!) Now of course I laugh at such indignation.
And I still have issue #271. I hope this movie bumps its value up further! Long live the raccoon.
How many times can you watch a 15-second clip over again before going insane?
The world may finally know…
Was that Djimon Honsou? Man, whatever happened to that guy?
Oh good lord, Chris Pratt! All of the YES!!
This just made my afternoon a little better..now back to House Of Cards
is that Batista? aw dammit it is Batista. let’s hope he can muster up a better performance in this than he did in Riddick.
what’s that? why did I waste my time watching Riddick? there are some questions that are better left unanswered.
How many times watching this teaser does it take me to finish?
One.
Two.
Three.
SPLOOSH.
Three.
I love that Chris Pratt is taking the Cinematic world by storm but it makes me sad. Andy Dwyer is one of my favorite characters and I have a feeling that we will see less of him now.
If it makes you feel any better, Parks and Rec will probably only be on the air for just one more season… :(
[OOGA CHAKA INTENSIFIES]
i like that the blue Monstar got a cameo in this movie
That one dude on the right looks like Batista.