Everything Is Awesome: Here’s The First Teaser For ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’

UPDATE: First full trailer available HERE.

Last night we saw three new pictures from Guardians of the Galaxy, and tonight we’ll be posting the first full trailer. In the meantime, Marvel just uploaded a teaser on YouTube, and suddenly subscribing to email updates makes even more sense than buying a plastic raccoon does. And buying a plastic raccoon makes a lot of sense, just so we’re clear here.

Here’s the 15 second teaser for Guardians of the Galaxy. Andy Dwyer got jacked, huh?

Guardians of the Galaxy opens August 1st, 2014.

Via Marvel Entertainment