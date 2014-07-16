‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Debuts Two New TV Spots And Stellar Fan-Made Posters

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Marvel just released two new TV spots for Guardians Of The Galaxy, and we also wanted to show you some badass fan-made posters about this bunch of A-holes. The TV spot above focuses on why Gamora and Drax want to destroy Ronan, and it also shows new footage of Drax taking everything literally. The TV spot below focuses on Star-Lord. Guardians of the Galaxy opens August 1st.

We’ve also collected some of our favorite fan-made Guardians of the Galaxy posters shared on social media for @PosterPosse. Artist names and source links are underneath the bottom left corner of each picture. I would hang so many of these on my walls, especially the first one.

