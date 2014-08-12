Try To Guess The Exact Moment Matt Lauer Thought About Quitting While Interviewing Kim Kardashian

Matt Lauer is the USA Today of journalists, someone who’s used to reporting on fluff because the only people who are really paying attention anyway are motel patrons eating breakfast and disgruntled airline passengers waiting out endless delays. But even he seemed miserable while talking to Kim Kardashian on the Today Show this morning about her dumb app and her dumber selfie book.

He looked like a Vulcan teaching himself how to smile.

Lauer learned everything he knows about acting from Kim’s sex tape.