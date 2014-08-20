This Woman Tried To Throw Boiling Water On Her Boyfriend’s Penis After He Boinked Her Daughter

The woman in the above photo is 45-year-old Helen Corbett of Newcastle, England, who was sentenced to 15 months jail time for throwing a pot of boiling water at the groinal area of her boyfriend, 46-year-old Peter Bailey. Thankfully she missed and only hit his leg or it would have been the worst ice bucket challenge fail ever. (See the gruesome photo here.)

So to reiterate question of the headline, what do you think the motivation behind the attack was? If you said it was because “she thought he had slept with her daughter,” then — DING DING DING — you win the prestigious Jerry Springer award of today.

It wasn’t all for nothing though, because once Corbett was locked away, Bailey did then actually … Sleep with his girlfriend’s daughter. It’s complicated, OK? The Metro UK writes:

However Mr Bailey, from Newcastle claims he is ready to forgive Ms Corbett as he considers them ‘equal’, since he has matched the rumours and slept with her daughter Crystal, 24, while Ms Corbett was being held on remand.

Don’t give up on love just yet, however, because these two crazy kids might work it out after all:

He said: ‘She made a mistake when she threw the water on me and I made the mistake when I got with Crystal. ‘We are both equal now so I hope we get back together again.’ Mr Bailey admits his relationship with Ms Corbett has had its ‘ups and downs’, but maintains that he still loves her. He said: ‘Helen has sent me letters from prison and she has recently gave me a card telling me how much she still wants to be with me.’

Newcastle: It’s like the Florida of the United Kingdom.