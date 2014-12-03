Meet The Man Who Responded To His Mug Shot On The Police Station’s Facebook Page

The topic of extreme police force aimed at unarmed black men has certainly been in the news, as have stories of some police precincts being less than stellar at using social media. This next story combines both, with police posting an article about an arrest on Facebook, and the suspect himself responding to tell his side of the story.
23-year-old Willie Tatum III, seen above in his very somber mugshot, was arrested after a four hour “standoff” on Sunday. It got rolling when the police responded to a call about a possible domestic violence incident. 10TV in Columbus, Ohio, reported that it started as a “breaking-and-entering situation” which lead to several roads being “shut down as Columbus Police and SWAT surrounded the home. After several hours, police say the situation ended peacefully with Tatum and another man surrendering.”
Wow, that sounds really serious. Now let’s hear how the suspect describes it:
“How do I break in my mom’s house with a key? When I tried to show the police my key, they pulled guns on me and my brother so we stayed inside. The charge changed 3 different times while inside. SWAT for a ‘dv’? Come on now!”
The Columbus Division of Police has since deleted his comment, but we’ve preserved it in amber for future generations. The only thing that could make this better is if the charges of aggravated menacing and domestic violence turned out to be unfounded. Because I do not want to laugh at what somebody says then find out they might abuse people. Not that filth-flarn-filth again.
Eventually we’re going to hear about Delta Force and AWACS being brought in after a man refuses to appear for a subpoena.
So is there a regular menacing? Couldn’t we arrest clowns for that?
Okay, domestic violence frequently brings in SWAT because of how volatile the situation is. So, yes, Willie Tatum, seriously SWAT for a dv.
Also, changing the charge doesn’t mean that much. Breaking and entering may have been one of the original charges, but if he has a key, it’s not breaking and entering. It could be trespass or unlawful entry, but not B&E, so the charge changes without any shenanigans. And, to be honest, it’s bizarre there was a standoff — why was he holed up in the house? They would have told him to come out with his hands up right at the beginning.
If the charges are legit (admittedly, if), then the only thing he’s arguing is that he isn’t guilty of the thing they … didn’t charge him with.
“And for my next act, I will comment on how the government spying over telephones and the Internet it’s totally cool, guys.”
No they dont thats dumb and wrong
The question is not if happens frequently or not, but if it should happen at all. The surplus of military equipment going into police force is ridiculous.
The reason it frequenly happens for DV is because you get some guy who gets drunk and grabs a gun or a knife and screams at his wife and won’t come out of the house for four hours until he kinda bottoms out and the cops get him. Don’t you guys watch the news?
And I am not arguing in favor of the police. But there is a difference between explaining what is in fact reality and what should be. This is the descriptive reality of how cops behave.
The reason it happens frequently is because if the police don’t use their entire budget, then they don’t get to ask for more money next year. Fourth quarters almost over boys!
When dealing with police in anything other than polite conversation… Keep your hands out of your pockets! For your safety.
But don’t put them up in the air because that’s offensive.
Hey, UPROXX. Long time reader here. Can you please stop saying that individuals won intangible things like the Internet and Facebook? It’s not possible and sounds dumb. You’re making yourself sound dumber than you actually are, even if it’s becoming more and more true ever day. We’ll read good articles when you post them, so there’s no need to keep using Internet hyperbole to sell them to us. Xoxoxo
Uhhh… where did I say that?
@amedema cheers! You won the internet with that comment!
The facebook link to this article says “This guy wins Facebook”
He didn’t post on the police station FB page and they didn’t delete it. He posted his comment on WBNS 10’s page and it is still there:
[www.facebook.com]
Uproxx won’t let me post a link to their FB page. :/
If you search for “WBNS-10TV – Columbus, Ohio” on FB, look under photos, you’ll see the picture and the comments are still there.
Sounds like Tatum got swatted and the cops overreacted, which is the whole point of swatting someone.
That fat old man had been charged and arrested nearly 30 times for similar violations. While the man should not have been put in a choke hold, he was resisting arrest and also his asthma didn’t help the situation. By the way have you ever tried to restrain a angry fat man. Those bastards are strong as sin. Not condoning what the police, particularly the single officer who did a choke hold, but I feel the big picture needs to be seen. Pepper spray and a taser would have sufficed in this case.
Here’s the big picture: A man is dead.
A prohibited choke-hold caused his death.
EAD.
Agreed, Ihave had many interactions with police. I find being close to a reasonable and respectful person gets you much farther. And not grabbing their gun gets you not shot.
Do you really want to live in a world where being an asshole to a cop is a crime?
@Lothar of the Hill People, no, I don’t want to live in a police state. I also recognize that we largely do, and conduct myself accordingly.
Hey Nonae Renada, it works both ways. The department was also involved in two major lawsuits due to crap this corrupt cop pulled a couple years go. He should not have been on the job in the first place. He was also involved in a racial incident. This bottom feeder should have lost his badge years ago. Not only did he walk free but they framed and arrested the guy who filmed the video as retribution. Chances are, he will not have it so easy. Regardless of how many times the deceased was arrested in the past, he was a free man and did not deserve to be beaten, arrested or ultimately killed, even if he indeed sold a loose cigarette. This issue is widespread in the States. Police are beating, terrorizing and killing innocent people from all walks of life across the country. Black, White, Brown, mom’s, children, elderly vets and Grandparents. It’s people like you who continue to support the actions of these bums that allow it to keep happening. You are part of the problem.
This is BULLSHIT. this guy didn’t even post on the CDP Page. he posted it on the WBNS-10TV page and his comment still exists -.- : [www.facebook.com]
Plus the justice system goes to great lengths to avoid any kind of charges for police officers, while basically just skipping straight to court for white people and straight to jail for black people. Find me another grand jury with 40+ eye witnesses and a defendant taking the stand himself.
STOP IT Imam!!! CPD Facebook page attempted to COVER-UP Mr.Tatum’s comment…
Columbus Division of Police
Liked · December 1 ·
STANDOFF SUSPECT CHARGED: 23-year-old Willie Tatum III is charged with aggravated menacing & domestic violence. He was involved in a 4 hour standoff with CPD at a home on Dartmouth Ave. (near east side) last night. CPD’s Hostage Negotiation Unit & SWAT Unit arrested him without incident.
Like
249 people like this.
173 shares
56 of 288
View previous comments
WBNS-10TV – Columbus, Ohio If you want to see the comment from Willie Tatum III under his mug shot – check out the post on the 10TV page:
[www.facebook.com]
Unlike · Reply · 8 · December 4 at 2:48pm
Willie Tatum III You are the ones that posted the false info. Me and my brother spoke with 2 of your employees and asked that you would come so there would be film of me and my brother getting out safely… And you said NO! Now you want to act like your on my side?
Unlike · 34 · December 4 at 8:34pm
Like · 1 · December 5 at 12:25am
Will Tatum
Like · Reply · December 4 at 2:54pm
Jerri Lynn Ward Deleting posts is a first amendment violation and a violation of open records laws. You are tools.
Unlike · Reply · 11 · December 4 at 3:01pm
Mike Pizzo Where did you go to law school? This is Facebook not a public office. Facebook nor its users are bound to first amendment laws or Open Records laws. This is not an official government page, hate to break it to you but any private sector company that people use for social media is not bound by constitutional laws.
Like · 5 · December 4 at 3:23pm
Jerri Lynn Ward You are funny. [libn.com]…/how-deleting-a-facebook-post-may…/
Unlike · 7 · December 4 at 3:25pm
Joeri de Vries Since they deleted Mr. Tatum’s comment, I’ll kindly repost it. “How do I break in my mom’s house with a key? When I tried to show the police my key, they pulled guns on me and my brother so we stayed inside. The charge changed 3 different times while inside. SWAT for a ‘dv’? Come on now!”
Unlike · Reply · 10 · December 4 at 3:11pm
Delorean Steel you are wrong. not comment was deleted. Story was manipulated to seem as such. the “comment” you perhaps are speaking of is on this page. Please note the first response on the post. [www.facebook.com]
Like · December 4 at 5:17pm · Edited
Andus Mcabu Not everyone can afford to privately hire a police officer. While there a lot of useless ones you hear about, most are trying their best. They just need to do better in getting rid of the useless ones that cause problems.
Like · 17 hrs
James Bradshaw IV “How do I break in my mom’s house with a key? When I tried to show the police my key, they pulled guns on me and my brother so we stayed inside. The charge changed 3 different times while inside. SWAT for a ‘dv’? Come on now!”
[www.dailydot.com]…/arrested-man-comments-on…/…
Like · Reply · 8 · December 4 at 4:09pm
Kayti Lopez You should be ashamed of yourself, all of you! Let him speak, it’s the LAW THAT YOU SHOULD ENFORCE: Have fun deleting all the media coverage.
“How do I break in my mom’s house with a key? When I tried to show the police my key, they pulled guns on me and my brother so we stayed inside. The charge changed 3 different times while inside. SWAT for a ‘dv’? Come on now!”
[www.dailydot.com]…/arrested-man-comments-on…/…
Like · Reply · 6 · December 4 at 4:49pm
Willie Tatum III Share this link 1000 times and I’ll put out video of the police pulling guns on me and my brother with keys and a phone and our hands up [uproxx.com]…/guy-responds-to-own-mug-shot-on…/
Unlike · Reply · 22 · December 4 at 8:35pm
Mark Butanis stay strong willie! every reasonable person knows what a dangerous police state this country is, especially for minorities. hope you can lawyer up and expose the pigs’ hatred and corruption.
Like · Reply · 2 · December 4 at 9:23pm
George Nacpil [www.dailydot.com]…/arrested-man-comments-on…/… omg..these cops
Like · Reply · 2 · December 5 at 12:24am
Candida Martinez Caroline your a bully just cause someone is giving an opinion. If you don’t like it then sue me.
Like · Reply · December 5 at 1:26am · Edited
Jeremy Rubinow I find it disturbing that the Columbus Division of Police deleted the response comment that Willie had posted on here. It is extremely unfair that the police are allowed to publicly post a man’s photo and give everyone the impression that he’s a criminal, yet the man is not allowed to post a response and publicly defend himself. Whatever happened to the idea of “innocent until proven guilty”?
Unlike · Reply · 11 · December 5 at 4:33am
Darcy Miller MUG SHOTS ARE PUBLIC RECORD . THERE IS NOTHING ILLEGAL ABOUT POLICE DEPTS POSTING THEIR PHOTOS. IF YOU DONT WANT YOUR FACE PLASTERED EVERYWHERE THEN DONT COMMIT CRIMES
Like · Reply · December 5 at 6:38am
Heiden Page Not everybody charged with a crime actually committed the crime. It’s why people are innocent until proven guilty. Try again.
Like · 2 · December 5 at 3:20pm
Darcy Miller but on the last point he also has A LEGAL RIGHT TO SPEAK ABOUT HIS PHOTO . We dont know if it was him or the police that deleted it. His lawyer could have told him to delete it so dont go jumping to conclusions that the PD deleted it.If I was his lawyer and my clients case had not gone to court you better believe I would tell him to delete. But fi the PD deleted it then that is unfair because he has just as much right to comment as you do to post it as long as there isnt profanity or threats
Like · Reply · December 5 at 6:42am
Sylvia Quinones If you’re actually a lawyer, and you don’t understand that once it’s on the internet it’s there forever, you should maybe not be a lawyer?
Like · Reply · 5 · December 5 at 11:11am
Will Darkkloudz Sudhop [www.dailydot.com]…/arrested-man-comments-on…/…
Like · Reply · 1 · December 5 at 11:49am
Brett Kokinadis The police are just getting stupid. We need to overhaul the system.
Like · Reply · 3 · December 5 at 11:57am
Nathan Porter It’s actually sort of depressing that we essentially pay these idiots to harass us and restrict our liberties “in the name of justice”
Like · Reply · 2 · December 5 at 12:17pm
Andrew Thai It slightly annoys me that people are just mindlessly posting that his post was deleted even though the screenshot they refer to is from the news page.
Don’t believe it?
If you look at the screenshot posted on most media sites, you’ll notice that someone simply erased the name of the page it was posted on. The comments and description also match that of the news page.
Not trying to take a side as I can’t say I know for sure he didn’t post here. Just saying that if you’re gonna get mad and spam a page, at least double check the link you’re spamming because the argument that screenshots are all over the media is invalid.
Andrew Thai [www.facebook.com]
Like · December 5 at 3:22pm
Bruce Bean Police Deleted his post: “How do I break in my mom’s house with a key? When I tried to show the police my key, they pulled guns on me and my brother so we stayed inside. The charge changed 3 different times while inside. SWAT for a ‘dv’? Come on now!”
Like · Reply · 14 hrs
Brian Greene Dear Columbus police,
Is this how you handle things? Have you decided to follow the fashion of so many other disgraceful police divisions and officers? If you continue to do the same things then you’ll lose all respect from your citizens. Shortly after, you’ll end up dealing with protests and riots. Grow up and act like you know you should.
Like · Reply · 9 hrs
Day Whitney Hey CPD: You can’t delete something on the internet. Willie Tatum III’s response to your posted photo, the response your department deleted: “How do I break in my mom’s house with a key? When I tried to show the police my key, they pulled guns on me and my brother so we stayed
inside. The charge changed 3 different times while inside. SWAT for a
‘dv’? Come on now!” [www.reddit.com]…/guy_responds_to_his_mugshot…/
Like · Reply · 9 hrs
