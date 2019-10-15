Gwyneth Paltrow was among those honored at the 2019 Elle Women in Hollywood event on Monday night, joining other inspirational women in attendance including Zendaya, Mindy Kaling, Lena Waithe, Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman, Dolly Parton, Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Reese Witherspoon, and Jameela Jamil. The event, which took place at the Four Seasons Beverly Hills, was held to recognize women for their roles in film.

Though while many of Paltow’s contemporaries gave powerful speeches on what it means to be a woman in the industry or discussed the hurdles they’ve had to overcome, the Politician star had a starkly different candor when it was her turn at the podium. In fact, Paltrow hadn’t actually prepared anything, but at least she had a valid excuse?

While being a businesswoman and mother of two would be a fair enough excuse for slacking on her speech-writing duties, Paltrow used a different tack, reportedly telling the crowd she hadn’t written a speech because “I’m drunk and I’m just the lame old white lady.”

Okay, so maybe not so much “valid,” but her honesty did reportedly win over the crowd, who were said to have been laughing and “in stitches” over her admission.

Gwyneth Paltrow not caring much seems to be a pattern these days, as the mother of two is not shy about her ambivalence when it comes to the various Marvel movies she’s appeared in (of those she can even remember) as well as her lapse in memory when it comes to her co-stars themselves. So it’s not too surprising that her speech began to go viral as people couldn’t get enough of her frank veracity.

Gwyneth Paltrow just self-identified as a “lame old white lady” pic.twitter.com/OwaeiTbcz8 — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) October 15, 2019

gwyneth paltrow is the best, you know pic.twitter.com/MjxP3raCBK — henri tahani (@gwynethpa1trow) October 15, 2019

GWYNETH PALTROW IS PERFECT GUYS, PERFECT!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/lFEGhbczWN — 𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐚 ⎊꘩ | 𝖒𝖎𝖘𝖙𝖗𝖊𝖘𝖘 𝖔𝖋 𝖊𝖛𝖎𝖑 (@pottswasp) October 15, 2019

“I really wish I had written a speech because I’m drunk and I’m just a lame old white lady,” Gwyneth Paltrow, legend pic.twitter.com/5YTqZIu48C — Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr) October 15, 2019

And then there was this gem from a Netflix event over the weekend:

gwyneth paltrow has no one filter and i love her pic.twitter.com/01CmLKhejM — henri tahani (@gwynethpa1trow) October 13, 2019

reasons to stan gwyneth paltrow: pic.twitter.com/oixMYPD1Jf — hail ‎⎊ (@hopesparrilla) October 13, 2019

Brad Falchuk is a lucky man?

(Via InStyle, DailyMail)