Donald Trump’s Out Of Control Narcissism Caused Him To Tweet A Lovely Tribute To Serial Killers

Donald Trump is not very good at Twitter. From taking credit for made up quotes that he never said to getting housed by comedy writers and getting shot down by Deadspin — if he knew better, Trump would have hung up his tweet-hat ages ago. But Donald Trump does not know better, because his complete idiocy and asshattery is matched only by his bloated whale carcass of an ego. So when earlier today a fan reached out and asked him to retweet a picture of his now-deceased parents who said that the business magnate had been an “inspiration” in their lives, well — of course he couldn’t let a fan down, now could he? OF COURSE NOT! Especially not a fan whose parents obviously had such impeccable taste in inspirational figures.
Except for the fact that this picture is not of @feckhead’s parents, but notorious British serial killers, Fred and Rose West. Between 1967 and 1987 Fred West, later accompanied by his wife Rose, tortured, raped and murdered at least 11 young women — some of them being family members and one of them being West’s stepdaughter from his first marriage. But hey, who’s got time for reverse image searches? Certainly not important, inspirational figures like Donald Trump!
But really, you could probably get him to tweet a picture of a dog pooping or an old lady getting pushed over if you slathered it in enough praise first. Even though after the fact he might sue.
(Via The Metro UK)
Fred and Rose West were responsible for some of the most horrific crimes imaginable, things that disgusted our nation when discovered. With this moment, they are shuffled closer to redemption.
Alrighty then.
*backs away*
Trump then threatened to sue the guy who did this
I think he was joking
@Staubachlvr It’s Trump, he absolutely wasn’t joking. He might not go through with it, but he’s definitely thinking about suing.
He should’ve asked to see his birth certificate first.
#TimelyJoke
+1
Really, your first clue that maybe he’s not on the up and up is his handle is “Feckhead.”
Dear Donald….still don’t know when to admit you screwed up….Judge will take one look at your law suit and laugh. Just admit you’re an idiot and move on. Even your Wharton education won’t get you out of this one.
We’ve gotta find this Feckhead jerk and make him pay! At last the Patriot Act can be put to good use.
I thought he only sued people who said his father was an orangutan.
Well, that’s the last time Trump will ever do anything out of kindness!
I think we should all shit on Chump’s corpse when he dies.
You are just a ray of sunshine.