Halle Berry Gets Space Knocked Up In The First Trailer For ‘Extant’

After much teasing, CBS has unveiled a full trailer for their Steven Spielberg produced summer TV event Extant, and well, it looks interesting. The show stars Halle Berry as astronaut Molly Woods who returns from a 13-month solo mission carrying an extra alien bundle of joy. Her husband appears to take this surprisingly well, but her creepy kid seems to think Halle makin’ it with E.T. may lead to the extinction of the human race. I think you may be onto something creepy kid!

You can check out the trailer courtesy of Entertainment Weekly (sorry about their big obnoxious player) below…

So, how many alien breastfeeding scenes is this show going to have. What? Alien breastfeeding is a beautiful, natural thing! Extant debuts July 2nd.

via ComingSoon