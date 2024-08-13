Mark Wahlberg is famously devoted to a self-punishing early morning routine of (intentionally) rising as early as 2:30am to squeeze in gym time, prayer time, “cryo chamber recovery,” and chugging olive oil a few meals before us slackers wake up for work. Whether or not you think that’s a form of badassery, it’s indisputable that Halle “Proud Catwoman Forever” Berry is definitely hardcore/badass by pulling a bit of a Cousin Richie from The Bear by “walking it off” but while wielding six-pack abs.

In a new Netflix conversational clip to promote The Union, the streaming service’s latest set of Mad-Libs A-listers compared their respective injuries, and Halle is proving to be very good at pushing through it when, admittedly, she should probably take the rest of the day off, minimum. Still, it was worth watching the clip of Wahlberg looking slightly stunned to hear Halle rattle off how she has learned jiu jitsu, kickboxing, and Muay Thai for various roles and been “knocked out” three times. Oh, there are the broken bones:

“Arm broken, broke ribs twice — two ribs one time, three ribs another time — broke tailbone, broke two toes and a finger… this finger.”

That would be a middle finger, to complete a list that prompted Wahlberg to utter a “whoa” after discussing his “torn meniscus, separated shoulder, ego bruised quite a few times.” Oh, and he learned to salsa dance, which was the worst for him. After having been one-upped on this injuries list, however, Wahlberg might need to start waking up at 1:30am to at least win that contest against the world.

The Union revolves around ex-high school sweethearts whose reunion takes a real turn. According to the Netflix description, “Mike, a down-to-earth construction worker, is thrust into the world of super spies and secret agents when his high school sweetheart, Roxanne, recruits him on a high-stakes US intelligence mission.” The film streams on August 16.