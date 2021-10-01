Yandy is the internet’s number one destination for Halloween concepts that might as well begin with the word “sexy.” There’s Field Goal Flirt, Sultry Swashbuckler, and Brainy Babe, which definitely isn’t Velma from Scooby Doo. Yandy also sells a ton of off-license, legally-distinct costumes, so instead of Harley Quinn, you have Daddy’s Lil Disaster. And who could forget everyone’s favorite Game of Thrones character, Sexy Mother of Dragons. A big seller in previous years was the (shudder) Donna T. Rumpshaker costume, inspired by former-president Donald Trump with a “sexy twist,” but it’s not flying off the shelves in 2021.

“The Trump-specific costumes aren’t popular any more at all,” Yandy’s director of brand marketing, Alicia Thompson, told the Guardian. “We had to discount the remaining inventory.” The website is also having trouble moving COVID-19-themed costumes. “You’re not going to see sexy COVID-19 costumes,” she said, hopefully without remorse.

On the flip side, Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala outfit is all the rage:

A costume that approximates to Kim Kardashian’s all-black fetish-istic Balenciaga outfit at the Met Gala is selling out. “The Mystery Gala Guest costume is flying off the shelves,” Thompson says. “[It] was just begging to be created, right? How could we not? There is no shortage of ways that fans and detractors alike can have some real fun with this one.”

Also popular: this men’s King of the Jungle costume that the Guardian thinks is being used to duplicate the QAnon Shaman’s look when he stormed the Capitol Building in January (“The costume is selling well, for sure, but I couldn’t speak to whether people are using it for that purpose,” Thompson said). That’s a huge stretch — it’s obviously a reference to Brendan Fraser in George of the Jungle.

Out: Trump. In: Fraser. Just the way it should be.

