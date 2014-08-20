‘Halloween’ Is Returning, But Should It?

The original Halloween is a great thriller that holds up even now thanks to John Carpenter’s direction and some careful choices that make it a slow, creepy burn. Since then, Michael Myers has suffered indignities too numerous to mention. So, can Michael Myers rest in his grave? HA! Not a chance!
SchmoesKnow has a rather lengthy breakdown of where the franchise is headed. And while grains of salt must be used to season the news, there are no weird off the wall claims here: Rob Zombie is out, new screenwriters are in, and while it’s technically following on from Zombie’s godawful reboot, it will essentially throw out all of the trailer trash shtick Zombie has to work into any movie he directs and just have Michael Myers stabbing people.
Still, you have to wonder: What’s the point? True, it’ll be a welcome switch from the current horror trend of everything being haunted, but at the same time, if you’re just going to imitate Carpenter’s movie, why not come up with a new slasher? Seriously, we’re talking about a franchise that has sunk so low, there’s a scene where Michael Myers gets a roundhouse kick to the face from Busta Rhymes. The most exciting slasher story coming up is Until Dawn, and that’s a video game.
Let Michael Myers rest. Let’s dig somebody new out of the grave.
I thought the first Rob Zombie reboot was awesome. But his second one was up there w The likes of Jason X
Plus the little girl from the original series got naked! #metaboner
I also liked the first one, but only saw the second one once and a good chunk of it I was like “What the hell is going on? Why is there a ghost horse?”
There was a ghost horse wasn’t there?
no, no it should’t
Darn’ tootin yeah. Have it be 30 years since The Incident and have it be more Throwback-y Sci-Fi like ’50s-’80s style sci-fi not today’s gritty boring sci-fi. Have Tom Atkins be the only returning actor in it.
TURN IT OFF! STOP IT! STOP IT! STOP IT! STOP IT!
Why?
Everything that made Carpenter’s movie great can’t be replicated. All you can do is copy it.
Plus, looking at it, Halloween works because it was a contemporary movie (late 70s). Before cellphones, Internet, Amber Alerts, Twitter, Facebook, Patriot Act, etc. Michael Myers would have 10 fake wacky Twitter accounts before he stabbed his first victim in our time.
You’ve summed up the problem with horror in 2014 pretty well in just one sentence. The root of horror is the unknown, and the unknown is so much harder to achieve when everyone can access the whole of human knowledge via the toy in their pocket.
YOU LET IT OUT!!! NOOOO!!!!
Yes. It absolutely should.
At least get a weirdo to play Dr. Loomis.
Maybe Christopher Walken? Willem Dafoe? John Malkovich?
Crispin Glover. BOOM
I don’t think Mike Myers will find it tough killing kids whose heads are looking down at their phones all the time.
Seriously, how will the writers get passed the whole mobile technology deal? It’s not like he can just cut the phone lines to the house like in the old days. Is he going to hack into the network to change the wi fi pasword? Not pay the phone bills so the cell phones get disconnected? Unplug the chargers overnight?
He can make a cell phone jammer. We can get a scene where he goes into Radio Shack with a schematic and buys parts.
It can’t be any dumber than in the original where he somehow knows how to drive.
Why?
Because Hollywood executives feel it is better to use an established franchise or name rather than come up with something original even if that original idea is essentially in some form an homage to a franchise that is popular.
Dan, are you seriously suggesting that Hollywood come up with an original idea? Cocaine doesn’t create new characters.
+1 All outta ideas.
As an 80’s nut who loves his synthesizers, Halloween 3 theme > Halloween 1 theme.