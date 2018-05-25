Getty Image

After Harvey Weinstein was arrested at the NYPD’s First Precinct on Friday morning, he emerged while smiling in handcuffs while being transported to court. The disgraced mogul was slapped with several felony sexual assault charges — that included rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse, and sexual misconduct — sourcing from accusations from two women, including actress Lucia Evans, who alleged that he forced her into oral sex.

Weinstein’s bond was set at $10 million, and he’ll likely post the required $1 million in cash amount easily. He must also wear a GPS device and had to surrender his passport. It seems that this is the first step toward justice for dozens of his alleged victims, who were transfixed by the developments.

Lauren Sivan, the reporter who alleged that Weinstein cornered her in a restaurant kitchen and forced her to watch him ejaculate into a potted plant, tweeted that this has “been a long time coming.”

It's been a long time coming and today my fellow victims and I rejoice and pray no one ever underestimates the power of women when we stand together + scream the truth #WeSpoke #MeToo #TimesUp #LockHimUp https://t.co/eECuU2YEX1 — Lauren Sivan (@LaurenSivan) May 24, 2018

At home, Italian actress Asia Argento, who recently called Cannes a “hunting ground” for Weinstein’s predatory ways, tweeted video of his perp walk while asking, “What took you so long Harvey?”

What took you so long Harvey? pic.twitter.com/MUFB34fWai — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) May 25, 2018

Argento also wrote that Weinstein was “tak[ing] his inevitable descent to hell. We, the women, finally have real hope for justice.”