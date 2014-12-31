Hasbro Decided To Replace Their Penis-Shaped ‘Play-Doh’ Toys After Everybody Complained

Earlier we brought you the questionable decision by Hasbro to include their “extruder” tool in their new “Cake Mountain” set, ruining many Christmases across the nation because it looked like a d*ck. The story was trending here after the holidays, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get the full story now.

After allegedly deleting comments on their Facebook and facing complaints left and right, it seems that Hasbro decided to change the “extruder” into a newer concept, seen above. The toy company introduced the new part via a statement to Tulsa’s Channel 8 news:

The statement sent to Tulsa’s Channel 8 says: “We have heard some consumer feedback about the extruder tool in the Play-Doh Cake Mountain play set and are in the process of updating all future Play-Doh products with a different tool.” We showed the parents the new replacement part, Tulsa’s Channel 8 received in the mail. Both parents approved. “I think it’s better don’t you?” questioned Anna.

Thank the lord that Christmas was rescued from penis shaped devices and dirty minds. Meanwhile this new piece looks like a syringe and we’re bound to have someone complaining that their child is going to be injecting dope into their siblings eyelids come spring.

I mean if we’re judging this one based on the same sort of criteria that sparked the first one, I don’t know why people wouldn’t be equally as upset. Drugs are worse than sex. Good work, Hasbro, you done goofed again.

KTUL searched around stores in their area and still found the phallic shaped “extruder” on many shelves, but I would venture a guess that the store did not care by that point.

Here’s an idea, buy your kid a cake and let them play in that. You can have some too and everyone can be happy before having to clean up the mess. It’ll get as much use as a Play-Doh kit and everyone will still be happy. All Hasbro has done is promise cake that has been baked full of lies and deceit.

(Via KTUL / KFOR )