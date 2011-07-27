Haters Gonna Hate: Pop Culture Edition

#Leonardo DiCaprio #Lady Gaga #Tumblr #Memes
Editorial Director
07.27.11

Memes come and go and only a chosen few have any semblance of staying power. Since it’s inception (somewhere in 2009, Leo pun intended) “Haters Gonna Hate” and the strutting fat kid GIF have never failed to brighten my day. There’s just something about strutting like you own the place to the chagrin of haters that always rubs me just the right way. Without the meme I doubt I would have had the courage to wear a bolo tie to my high school reunion. Haters were hating that day, my friend. They were hating indeed.
“Haters” is also great for meming up pop culture. I’ve scraped the deepest bowels of the internet for the best of pop culture variations and — I must say myself — the collection is quite impressive. Haters aren’t going to know what to do with themselves.

Sources: Know Your Meme, Tumblr
Strutting Leo

Around The Web

TOPICS#Leonardo DiCaprio#Lady Gaga#Tumblr#Memes
TAGSHATERS GONNA HATELADY GAGALeonardo DiCapriomeme watchMEMESPOP CULTURE MEMESSTRUTTING LEOTUMBLR

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP