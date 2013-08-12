Have An Xbox Live Family Account? You Won’t Come August 27th

Xbox Live Family Accounts are actually not a bad idea. They allow parents to dole out point allowances, see exactly what the rugrats are getting up to on the Xbox 360, and generally offer a bit more control to families. And come the end of August, they’re toast to make way for the Xbox One.
This largely seems to be the fallout from the death of Points and the coming of a new console generation; you’ll get most of the features of a family account, like sharing games with a household, with a standard Live Gold account on Microsoft’s new console. But you won’t be getting those on the 360. In fact, to maintain the accounts you’ve built as part of your family’s plan is going to get pricey, quickly, on the 360:
Starting August 27, 2013, each activated account in your Gold Family Pack will convert to an individual Xbox Live Gold membership. Each of your family’s new individual memberships will have the same amount of time remaining on them as your Gold Family Pack does at the time of conversion. Plus, we’ll add a bonus of 3 months to each account!
Yep, what you’re reading between the lines is true: any accounts you want to keep going past that point you’re going to have to shell out for. On the flip-side, any and all parental restrictions will be staying in place, so if you were keeping your kids away from games they shouldn’t be playing anyway, you won’t have to worry about that.
It seems an odd choice to make, if for no other reason than you’d think Microsoft would want to seem as parent-friendly as possible. Anybody who’s been in a GameStop as an adult knows exactly how allergic a lot of parents are to, well, games in general, but to changes in how those games are administrated in particular. That said, the changes are relatively minimal, and seem to have more to do with the destruction of Microsoft Points, which will not be missed, than a prod to make parents pay $500 to keep their features.
That said, one suspects there will be at least a few angry comments about taking away activity reports. How are you going to ensure your kids keep their K/D ratio up without a proper training regimen?
(image courtesy of Shutterstock)
They just don’t want us to save money anymore. Sales and Specials App? Xbox Live Rewards points? And Major Nelson doesn’t seem to post any Deals of the Week posts anymore.
To be fair, they’re a huge corporation. Even so, one suspects this is the start of a campaign to either get Xbox 360 users to switch over, or to stop costing MS money.
or an inadvertent campaign to get Xbox 360 users to switch to PS4
Seems to be the case. I may be purchasing my first Playstation soon…
I think it’s because they’re getting away from each account having gold. With the Xbox One I fairly you buy Gold for the system as a whole and every account has it. At least that’s what I’ve heard
Yeah, aside from activity logs being lost and no Points (HOORAY!) the changes are pretty minor.
It could be an adoption rate thing. There may not have been enough people using the family plan for Microsoft to justify it’s continued existence. That being said, the age ceiling for gamers seems to be going up every year. I know people in their twenties, thirties, and even forties who call themselves gamers. Family plans might make more sense a few years from now as the children of gamers come of age.
It’s not the adoption rate, it’s because they discovered that most of the family plans were just groups of friends going in on a plan and spreading it over multiple machines.
They also cancelled the discounted two-year plan that I was on, needless to say I wont be renewing XBL Gold anytime soon. These moves are beyond idiotic because they need to expand their user base going into the next gen not shrink it.
