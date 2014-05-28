Hayden Panettiere Is Pregnant With The World’s Tallest Or Shortest Baby

Senior Pop Culture Editor
05.28.14 9 Comments

Blonde-haired Smurf Hayden Panettiere is pregnant, and her baby will either be a Mountain or a Tyrion. She’s all of 5′ 0″, while her fiance, Ukrainian monster-boxer Wladimir Klitschko, towers over her at 6′ 6″. SCIENCE has ways to figure out the height the baby, depending on whether it’s a boy or a girl, but that requires math, so let’s just assume the baby will be more dad than mom.

Save the cheerleader, save the cheerleader’s poor you-know-what.

“Hayden is totally pregnant!” the insider tells Us of the Nashville star, 24, who has been engaged to Klitschko, 38, for a year.

On and off since meeting at a book party in 2009, the Heroes alum and her 6-foot-6 boxer beau dated for two years before splitting in 2011. By the spring of 2013, however, they were back together and ready to spend the rest of their lives with each other. (Via)

Wow, it’s the world’s first “TOTALLY” pregnancy. Here’s a sneak-peek at the due date.

tumblr_m1sa882MXc1rsg7ako1_500

(Her house is her vagina.)

Via US Weekly

