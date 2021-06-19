Getty Image
The HBO Max Intern Who Sent An Accidental Email Received An Outpouring Of Support From Social Media

On Thursday a large number of HBO Max subscribers received a mysterious email. The subject line read “Integration Test Email #1,” and the body read, simply, “This template is used by integration tests only.” It was clearly some internal hiccup, and jokes were quick to pile up. Director James Gunn joked that it was “somehow the first step in extremely clever viral marketing for #Peacemaker.” Fun was had by all.

The streamer itself was also quick to make light of it. “We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in,” wrote the company’s social media person. They then confirmed that “yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we’re helping them through it.” In other words, no one got fired for a dumb thing most people will forget in a day or two.

Everyone else had the same idea. Rather than dunk on the mystery intern (if it even was an intern), people tried to provide comfort. Some pointed out that, you know, s*it happens.

Even Monica Lewinsky herself weighed in with some calming words.

And a lot of people shared similar stories of accidental blunders.

Some pointed out that they might have actually done good.

And some pointed out that failing is a great way to learn, provided, of course, that you do learn.

