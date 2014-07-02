Hearthstone Tournament Bans Women So They Can Become ‘A Legitimate Sport’

The concept of video gaming as a “sport” is vaguely ridiculous in of itself. This is not to deny the talent or skill of professional gamers, so much as that it should be classified in an area other than athletics. But apparently the reason, according to the International eSports Federation, is so a girl won’t whip their butts.
All this got started when a Finnish tournament posted its rules for a Hearthstone tournament that explicitly said “No ladies.” As you might have guessed, that did not go over well on the Internet, and apparently there has been the usual amount of buck-passing and whining, according to VG24/7.
When gamers took IeSF to task for its gender division, it replied by saying, “The decision to divide male and female competitions was made in accordance with international sports authorities, as part of our effort to promote e-Sports as a legitimate sports.”
Koskivirta stressed to PC Gamer that the Finnish organisers are trying to appeal to the IeSF for gender divisions to be done away with and added that all other tourneys organised by The Finnish eSports Federation are open to both genders. Essentially, the order has come from South Korea, not Finland’s local organisers.
Granted, South Korea is not exactly a feminist paradise, but then again, it’s not like the IeSF is the NFL, either. The Finnish organizers easily could have told the South Korean home office to get stuffed, that’s not how we do things here, but they didn’t. So they’re still on the hook.
The IeSF, for its part, offered… well, two excuses:
1- Promoting female players. We know that e-Sports is largely dominated by male players and females players are actually a portion of the overall player base. By hosting a female-only competition, we strive to promote female gaming on a global scale.
2 – International standards. IeSF is very close to get e-Sports recognized as a true sports like it should be. Part of that efforts is to comply with the international sports regulations. For example, chess is also divided into male / female leagues.
See, not being allowed to compete with men is because you’re special little snowflakes that must be protected, ladies! Also, chess does it, so we can totally do it, the problem being that, uh, there’s nothing about gender in the PDF of the rules for the World Chess Championships that we checked.
IeSF is supposedly reconsidering its rules, but it seems unlikely it’ll budge. Still, one hopes that those organizing Hearthstone tournaments might consider just ignoring the rules. It’s not like boobs get in the way of picking what cards to use.
0 women were bothered by this decision.
ItsHafu wasnt a fan. But facts get in the way of your attempt at being funny.
@LT
Wait, what’s the joke? No seriously, if you were making a “no women play video games” joke then you can go fuck yourself you piece of human garbage.
This is stupid. It really shouldn’t be divided. I’ve gotten my ass kicked by girls in Magic the Gathering before and Hearthstone is very similar.
Do chess tournaments follow the same rule? if so then we should be outraged for that as well, otherwise I say meh.
Ninja Edit: I mean ether we are outraged at all “mental” sports for separating sexes or we don’t.
I do find the idea of his and hers chess tournaments ridiculous, but as I noted above, not the case!
When it first became a professional sport, Chess did in fact have separate leagues for men and women.
Outrage it is then!
1. The reason this occurred is largely because to register ESports as a legitimate professional sporting event, there are conditions which require a male and female streams. It’s not these guys decision so much as the governing body over all pro sports. Even chess had to have a male and female split initially.
2. Hearthstone is my jam but I still completely suck at it after 6 months. If anyone is really shit, please hit me up for a game so I can win @ JChezbian.
There is no “governing body over all pro sports.” There are international bodies that supervise a specific sport or set of sports, but there is no World Sports Authority. The South Korean home office was just being kinda stupid.
@Dan Seitz actually I feel kind of stupid now that I think about it. Last time I form an opinion based on what some guy in an ign comment section says, I swear.
@JChez Eh, it happens. :-)
We ran a Quake 1 tourney in 1998 or 1999… A girl slaughtered everyone out of maybe 70 dudes in round robin format. It wasn’t even close. She won a $350 klipsch system